MetaPlanet Stock Soars as “Japan’s MicroStrategy” Boosts Bitcoin Holdings

MetaPlanet’s stock has surged thanks to aggressive Bitcoin accumulation by the firm now dubbed “Japan’s MicroStrategy.” The company has rapidly expanded its Bitcoin holdings through bond issuances, equity offerings, and strategic purchases. This combination of bold treasury moves and creative capital raising has captured investor attention and fueled the rally.

Strategic Pivot to Bitcoin Treasury

MetaPlanet’s pivot began in 2024 when the hospitality group transformed into a Bitcoin-focused treasury company. That year, it first adopted Bitcoin as a reserve asset, inspired by the likes of MicroStrategy . From that point on, the firm repeatedly issued bonds and warrants, building its BTC heaps and redefining its identity.

By early 2025, MetaPlanet had acquired over 4,000 BTC, funded via a ¥2 billion bond after a 10-for-1 stock split . Soon after, it added thousands more, deploying increasingly larger instruments to keep pace with its treasury ambitions.

Tallying the Bitcoin Accumulation Timeline

Early Moves and Steady Accumulation

2024 : Acquired modest BTC reserves through small incremental purchases (e.g., 42 BTC, 108 BTC) to begin its treasury journey .

: Acquired modest BTC reserves through small incremental purchases (e.g., 42 BTC, 108 BTC) to begin its treasury journey . April 2025 : Bought 696 BTC (~$67M), pushing total to ~4,046 BTC .

: Bought 696 BTC (~$67M), pushing total to ~4,046 BTC . Q1 2025 : Added over 5,000 BTC, reaching 6,796 BTC; revenue hit ¥877M, operating profit a record ¥593M .

: Added over 5,000 BTC, reaching 6,796 BTC; revenue hit ¥877M, operating profit a record ¥593M . May 2025: Purchased 1,004 BTC (~$104M), lifting total to ~7,800 BTC .

Rapid Scaling Through Mid-2025

July 2025 : Acquired an additional 780 BTC (value around $70M), bringing holdings to 17,132 BTC (~$2B in BTC value) .

: Acquired an additional 780 BTC (value around $70M), bringing holdings to 17,132 BTC (~$2B in BTC value) . September 2025: Secured 5,419 BTC (~$632M), reaching 25,555 BTC—85% of its 2025 goal of 30,000 BTC .

End-of-Year Surge

Late 2025 : Added 4,279 BTC (~$451M), culminating at ~35,102 BTC, worth roughly $3B .

: Added 4,279 BTC (~$451M), culminating at ~35,102 BTC, worth roughly $3B . December 2025: Further expansion pushed total BTC exposure to 20,000 BTC after a share issuance raised ~$65.7M .

Funding the Bitcoin Playbook

MetaPlanet has funded its Bitcoin hoard through a mix of debt, equity, warrant programs, and share issuances.

Bond Issuances

The company issued multiple interest-efficient bonds:

November 2024 : Issued ¥1.75B bonds (~$11.3M) to buy BTC .

: Issued ¥1.75B bonds (~$11.3M) to buy BTC . December 2024 : Released another ¥4.5B (~$30M) in zero-interest bonds .

: Released another ¥4.5B (~$30M) in zero-interest bonds . March–May 2025 : Raised ¥2B via bond issuance for BTC purchases .

: Raised ¥2B via bond issuance for BTC purchases . May 2025: Issued an additional ¥3B (~$21M) in zero-interest bonds, showing investor backing .

Equity and Warrants

Mid-2025 : Executed a ¥116B moving-strike warrant program, becoming one of Japan’s largest equity-financing efforts .

: Executed a ¥116B moving-strike warrant program, becoming one of Japan’s largest equity-financing efforts . September 2025 : International share sale raised $1.45B to fund BTC accumulation .

: International share sale raised $1.45B to fund BTC accumulation . December 2025 : Another share issuance raised ~$65.7M, fueling a 1,009 BTC purchase .

: Another share issuance raised ~$65.7M, fueling a 1,009 BTC purchase . Late 2025: Bitcoin-backed credit facilities of $280M were drawn, although this increased leverage and dilution .

Performance, Growth, and Brand Evolution

MetaPlanet’s aggressive strategy has paid off:

Financial Performance : Revenue of ¥877M (+8% QoQ), operating profit of ¥593M, net assets up nearly 200% .

: Revenue of ¥877M (+8% QoQ), operating profit of ¥593M, net assets up nearly 200% . Shareholder Growth : Shareholder count surged from ~10,800 in Dec 2023 to over 63,600 by March 2025 .

: Shareholder count surged from ~10,800 in Dec 2023 to over 63,600 by March 2025 . Stock Performance: MetaPlanet’s stock rose over 3,500% in 2024 , with additional spikes on key BTC acquisitions and financing news .

Risks and Structural Challenges

Despite the remarkable ascent, MetaPlanet’s model carries notable risk factors:

Dilution Pressure : Equity issuance and debt raise concerns over dilution; more shares lower per-share exposure unless BTC appreciation offsets it .

: Equity issuance and debt raise concerns over dilution; more shares lower per-share exposure unless BTC appreciation offsets it . NAV Discount : Shares have occasionally traded below the net asset value of its BTC holdings .

: Shares have occasionally traded below the net asset value of its BTC holdings . Volatility and Leverage: Heavy reliance on Bitcoin price trends puts corporate health at risk if prices fall sharply .

Why Investors Are Watching Closely

MetaPlanet’s transformation is more than a pivot—it’s a strategic rebirth from Tokyo hotel group into a corporate Bitcoin treasury, imposing a Japanese echo of Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy . Ambitions include:

Rebranding its flagship hotel as The Bitcoin Hotel by 2026 .

Planning to hold 100,000 BTC by end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027—approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s supply .

“In Q1 2025, we launched—and have already executed 87% of—a two-year, ¥116 billion ‘moving-strike’ warrant program: the largest and lowest-cost equity financing of its kind ever placed in Japan.”

Conclusion

MetaPlanet’s meteoric rise stems from unwavering commitment to Bitcoin, creative capital raising, and bold messaging. Its aggressive treasury strategy has driven remarkable growth in BTC holdings and investor interest, while exposing shareholders to dilution and volatility. As it eyes 210,000 BTC by 2027, MetaPlanet isn’t just following the MicroStrategy path—it’s rewriting it with a uniquely Japanese flair.

FAQs

What is MetaPlanet’s Bitcoin strategy?

MetaPlanet has pivoted from hotel operations to become a Bitcoin treasury company, aggressively acquiring BTC through debt and equity issuance to build long-term value and align performance around a “BTC Yield” KPI.

How much Bitcoin does MetaPlanet hold now?

By late 2025, MetaPlanet held over 35,000 BTC, worth roughly $3 billion, making it one of Asia’s and the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders.

How is the company funding its Bitcoin purchases?

Funding has come from zero-interest bond issuances, international share offerings, moving-strike warrants, and Bitcoin-backed credit facilities—all designed to finance further BTC accumulation.

What risks are associated with MetaPlanet’s strategy?

Key risks include shareholder dilution, NAV discounts, and high leverage tied to Bitcoin’s volatile price moves, which could strain its financials if BTC declines significantly.

What are MetaPlanet’s future goals?

The company aims to hold 100,000 BTC by end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027—around 1% of Bitcoin’s supply—while expanding its brand through ventures like The Bitcoin Hotel.

How does MetaPlanet compare to MicroStrategy?

MetaPlanet mirrors MicroStrategy’s BTC-as-treasury strategy, but is executing it at faster scale and with more aggressive funding in Japan, positioning itself as Asia’s answer to MicroStrategy.