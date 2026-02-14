MetaPlanet Stock Soars as “Japan’s MicroStrategy” Boosts Bitcoin Holdings

MetaPlanet’s stock has surged thanks to aggressive Bitcoin accumulation by the firm now dubbed “Japan’s MicroStrategy.” The company has rapidly expanded its Bitcoin holdings through bond issuances, equity offerings, and strategic purchases. This combination of bold treasury moves and creative capital raising has captured investor attention and fueled the rally.
MetaPlanet’s pivot began in 2024 when the hospitality group transformed into a Bitcoin-focused treasury company. That year, it first adopted Bitcoin as a reserve asset, inspired by the likes of MicroStrategy . From that point on, the firm repeatedly issued bonds and warrants, building its BTC heaps and redefining its identity.
By early 2025, MetaPlanet had acquired over 4,000 BTC, funded via a ¥2 billion bond after a 10-for-1 stock split . Soon after, it added thousands more, deploying increasingly larger instruments to keep pace with its treasury ambitions.
MetaPlanet has funded its Bitcoin hoard through a mix of debt, equity, warrant programs, and share issuances.
The company issued multiple interest-efficient bonds:
MetaPlanet’s aggressive strategy has paid off:
Despite the remarkable ascent, MetaPlanet’s model carries notable risk factors:
MetaPlanet’s transformation is more than a pivot—it’s a strategic rebirth from Tokyo hotel group into a corporate Bitcoin treasury, imposing a Japanese echo of Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy . Ambitions include:
“In Q1 2025, we launched—and have already executed 87% of—a two-year, ¥116 billion ‘moving-strike’ warrant program: the largest and lowest-cost equity financing of its kind ever placed in Japan.”
MetaPlanet’s meteoric rise stems from unwavering commitment to Bitcoin, creative capital raising, and bold messaging. Its aggressive treasury strategy has driven remarkable growth in BTC holdings and investor interest, while exposing shareholders to dilution and volatility. As it eyes 210,000 BTC by 2027, MetaPlanet isn’t just following the MicroStrategy path—it’s rewriting it with a uniquely Japanese flair.
What is MetaPlanet’s Bitcoin strategy?
MetaPlanet has pivoted from hotel operations to become a Bitcoin treasury company, aggressively acquiring BTC through debt and equity issuance to build long-term value and align performance around a “BTC Yield” KPI.
How much Bitcoin does MetaPlanet hold now?
By late 2025, MetaPlanet held over 35,000 BTC, worth roughly $3 billion, making it one of Asia’s and the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders.
How is the company funding its Bitcoin purchases?
Funding has come from zero-interest bond issuances, international share offerings, moving-strike warrants, and Bitcoin-backed credit facilities—all designed to finance further BTC accumulation.
What risks are associated with MetaPlanet’s strategy?
Key risks include shareholder dilution, NAV discounts, and high leverage tied to Bitcoin’s volatile price moves, which could strain its financials if BTC declines significantly.
What are MetaPlanet’s future goals?
The company aims to hold 100,000 BTC by end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027—around 1% of Bitcoin’s supply—while expanding its brand through ventures like The Bitcoin Hotel.
How does MetaPlanet compare to MicroStrategy?
MetaPlanet mirrors MicroStrategy’s BTC-as-treasury strategy, but is executing it at faster scale and with more aggressive funding in Japan, positioning itself as Asia’s answer to MicroStrategy.
