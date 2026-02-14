Coinbase Crypto Listing News: New Assets Added to the Exchange Today

If you’re wondering whether Coinbase added new crypto assets today, yes — Coinbase unveiled two tokens, Plume (PLUME) and Jupiter (JUPITER), now available for trading on coinbase.com, the Coinbase app, and Coinbase Advanced, with institutional access via Coinbase Exchange. Trading begins at or after 9:00 AM PT, subject to liquidity thresholds.

Why Today’s Listing Matters

Coinbase can list tokens at any time — there’s no fixed schedule. Announcements typically come through official channels, like the Coinbase Markets account, ensuring transparency.

Listing a token, especially two at once, can move markets. Traders may see early trading volatility, fresh liquidity, or “Coinbase effect” dynamics — where a listing boosts awareness and price interest briefly.

Understanding the New Listings: Plume and Jupiter

Plume (PLUME)

Network : ERC-20 (Ethereum)

: ERC-20 (Ethereum) Details : Official contract address provided to ensure safe transfers.

: Official contract address provided to ensure safe transfers. Likely evaluated for technical readiness, compliance, and liquidity.

Jupiter (JUPITER)

Network : SPL token (Solana)

: SPL token (Solana) Details : Also includes its contract address for security.

: Also includes its contract address for security. Part of Coinbase’s growing focus on Solana-based assets — especially as they enhance ecosystem utility.

“Plume (PLUME) and Jupiter (JUPITER) will be available on coinbase․com, in the Coinbase app, and Coinbase Advanced. Institutions can access Plume (PLUME) and Jupiter (JUPITER) directly via Coinbase Exchange.”

How Coinbase Handles New Listings

Announcement Channels

Coinbase uses X (formerly Twitter) handles like @CoinbaseMarkets for listing news. This ensures timely and verifiable alerts.

for listing news. This ensures timely and verifiable alerts. Subscribers can opt into Coinbase’s new listing alerts, reducing the need to constantly monitor feeds.

Listing Process

No fixed schedule for listings — they’re based on readiness across regulatory, technical, and liquidity criteria.

Coinbase offers a public listing guide, clarifying the free and merit-based process — helping dispel myths about listing fees.

What This Means for Traders and Investors

Behavioral Patterns Post-Listing

Traders often react impulsively, fueling rapid price swings. But not all tokens perform well long-term. A measured approach helps.

Some strategies include using limit orders to avoid slippage, confirming contract addresses, and exercising patience instead of chasing the tweet hype.

Caution Points

Beware of copycat tokens or low-liquidity listings that may pose high risk.

or low-liquidity listings that may pose high risk. Ensure asset fundamentals, team credibility, and token economics align with your investment goals.

Quick Summary Table

| Asset | Network | Listing Time | Notes |

|————-|————-|——————–|——————————–|

| Plume | ERC-20 | Today, ≥ 9:00 AM PT | Verified contract included |

| Jupiter | Solana (SPL) | Today, ≥ 9:00 AM PT | Verified contract included |

Conclusion

Coinbase added two new assets today: Plume (ERC‑20) and Jupiter (SPL), both live for trading at or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time. There’s no preset timetable for listings, but you can stay ahead by following official Coinbase channels and listing alerts. While new listings can bring exciting trading opportunities, a cautious, well-informed strategy—especially checking contract addresses and avoiding hype traps—often pays off better than rash moves.

FAQs

Q1: How can I find out about future Coinbase listings quickly?

Follow the official CoinbaseAssets and CoinbaseMarkets X accounts, and enable Coinbase’s new listing alerts for real-time updates.

Q2: Is there a fixed schedule for when Coinbase lists new tokens?

No. Token listings happen sporadically and depend on readiness across regulatory, technical, and liquidity reviews.

Q3: Why should I be careful with newly listed tokens?

New listings can be volatile and sometimes low in liquidity. Watch for scams, confirm contract addresses, and avoid markets driven by hype.

Q4: Do I need to pay for a token to be listed on Coinbase?

No. Coinbase publishes a merit-based, free listing process guide, aiming for transparency amid past listing fee rumors.

Q5: What’s the “Coinbase effect”?

It’s when a token’s visibility and trading activity spike after being listed on Coinbase. While it can lead to short-term gains, it doesn’t guarantee long-term success.