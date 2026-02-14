Coinbase Crypto Listing News: New Assets Added to the Exchange Today

If you’re wondering whether Coinbase added new crypto assets today, yes — Coinbase unveiled two tokens, Plume (PLUME) and Jupiter (JUPITER), now available for trading on coinbase.com, the Coinbase app, and Coinbase Advanced, with institutional access via Coinbase Exchange. Trading begins at or after 9:00 AM PT, subject to liquidity thresholds.
Coinbase can list tokens at any time — there’s no fixed schedule. Announcements typically come through official channels, like the Coinbase Markets account, ensuring transparency.
Listing a token, especially two at once, can move markets. Traders may see early trading volatility, fresh liquidity, or “Coinbase effect” dynamics — where a listing boosts awareness and price interest briefly.
“Plume (PLUME) and Jupiter (JUPITER) will be available on coinbase․com, in the Coinbase app, and Coinbase Advanced. Institutions can access Plume (PLUME) and Jupiter (JUPITER) directly via Coinbase Exchange.”
| Asset | Network | Listing Time | Notes |
|————-|————-|——————–|——————————–|
| Plume | ERC-20 | Today, ≥ 9:00 AM PT | Verified contract included |
| Jupiter | Solana (SPL) | Today, ≥ 9:00 AM PT | Verified contract included |
Coinbase added two new assets today: Plume (ERC‑20) and Jupiter (SPL), both live for trading at or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time. There’s no preset timetable for listings, but you can stay ahead by following official Coinbase channels and listing alerts. While new listings can bring exciting trading opportunities, a cautious, well-informed strategy—especially checking contract addresses and avoiding hype traps—often pays off better than rash moves.
Q1: How can I find out about future Coinbase listings quickly?
Follow the official CoinbaseAssets and CoinbaseMarkets X accounts, and enable Coinbase’s new listing alerts for real-time updates.
Q2: Is there a fixed schedule for when Coinbase lists new tokens?
No. Token listings happen sporadically and depend on readiness across regulatory, technical, and liquidity reviews.
Q3: Why should I be careful with newly listed tokens?
New listings can be volatile and sometimes low in liquidity. Watch for scams, confirm contract addresses, and avoid markets driven by hype.
Q4: Do I need to pay for a token to be listed on Coinbase?
No. Coinbase publishes a merit-based, free listing process guide, aiming for transparency amid past listing fee rumors.
Q5: What’s the “Coinbase effect”?
It’s when a token’s visibility and trading activity spike after being listed on Coinbase. While it can lead to short-term gains, it doesn’t guarantee long-term success.
