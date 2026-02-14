Bitcoin Price in Dollars: BTC Holds Near $65,000 Ahead of US CPI Data

Bitcoin is trading close to $66,000–$67,000 as of February 13, 2026, showing moderate weakness the day before the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release, which investors are watching closely for signals of inflation trends and potential Federal Reserve moves.

Context & Current Market Pulse

Markets are treading cautiously as BTC hovers between $66,000 and $67,000, edging toward the lower $65,000 support zone.

Some reports cite dips into the mid-$65,000s, setting up Bitcoin for what could be a fourth straight weekly loss—an uncommon streak reflecting growing risk aversion ahead of macroeconomic data.

Others note recent resilience, with BTC bouncing back near $67,000 following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

In essence: Bitcoin is rangebound between $66K and $67K as traders anticipate the CPI print.

Why the CPI Matters for Bitcoin

The U.S. Consumer Price Index, due today (Friday, February 13, 2026), is forecast to show a year-over-year increase of around 2.5%, down from December’s 2.7%—the lowest since May. Core inflation is similarly expected to slow to 2.5%—a level not seen in years.

That deceleration could prompt a shift in Fed rate expectations. If inflation appears to be cooling, markets may increasingly price in earlier interest rate cuts, which tends to benefit risk assets like Bitcoin.

“Lower inflation could ease Fed tightening pressure and improve liquidity conditions, giving speculative assets like Bitcoin a potential tailwind.”

Short-Term Outlook: Volatility on the Horizon

Bitcoin is in a precarious position ahead of the CPI:

A downside surprise (higher-than-expected CPI) could reinforce the recent downward momentum and push BTC toward $65,000 or lower .

(higher-than-expected CPI) could reinforce the recent downward momentum and push BTC toward . A softer-than-expected print could trigger a relief rally—especially if traders increasingly expect rate cuts later this year.

Mixed signals have already shaped market sentiment:

The jobs report showed strength, which cut early rate-cut expectations and initially weighed on BTC—but the crypto has since stabilized.

showed strength, which cut early rate-cut expectations and initially weighed on BTC—but the crypto has since stabilized. Analysts warn that Bitcoin might dip to $50,000 before becoming a strong buy if bearish patterns persist.

Key Price Levels to Watch

Support Zones

$65,000 : Key intraday floor; Bitcoin has tested lower boundaries here.

: Key intraday floor; Bitcoin has tested lower boundaries here. $66,000: Weekend base—break below may bring renewed selling.

Resistance Areas

$67,000 : Recent bounce point, now under pressure.

: Recent bounce point, now under pressure. $68,000–$70,000: Liquidity zone often monitored by traders, next upside hurdle.

Real-Time Scenario: What Traders Might Do

Bullish scenario : CPI comes in cooler than expected. Bitcoin could find support above $67K and aim for a run at $68–70K .

: CPI comes in cooler than expected. Bitcoin could find support above and aim for a run at . Bearish scenario: CPI print surprises to the upside. BTC may dip below $65K, prompting a test of lower supports or renewed consolidation.

Either way, volatility should rise later today as markets digest both inflation data and forward Fed policy cues.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin remains rangebound in the $66K–$67K band, with cautious sentiment gripping markets as the US CPI data nears. A cooler-than-expected inflation print could boost BTC modestly, while a higher print risks deepening recent losses. Traders should monitor $65K on the downside and $68–70K on the upside over the next 24 hours.

FAQs

Q: What is the key price range BTC is trading in right now?

Bitcoin is fluctuating between $66,000 and $67,000, hovering near $65,000 support ahead of CPI data.

Q: Why is the U.S. CPI report important for Bitcoin?

The CPI influences market expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate policy; softer inflation tends to support risk assets like Bitcoin.

Q: What are the main support and resistance levels to watch?

Support lies around $65,000–$66,000, while resistance is near $67,000 and higher liquidity zones near $68–$70K.

Q: Could the CPI cause a sharp move in Bitcoin price?

Yes. A cooler-than-expected CPI could drive BTC up toward resistance levels. An upside surprise may push it down to or below support zones.

Q: What’s the outlook if inflation remains stubborn?

If CPI surprises to the upside, it may reinforce Fed hawkishness and lead to deeper BTC weakness—potentially retracing toward $60,000 or lower.

Q: How have jobs data influenced Bitcoin recently?

Surging U.S. jobs data reduced early rate-cut expectations, briefly pressuring Bitcoin—but it stabilized soon after around $67,000.