Bitcoin Price in Dollars: BTC Holds Near $65,000 Ahead of US CPI Data

Bitcoin is trading close to $66,000–$67,000 as of February 13, 2026, showing moderate weakness the day before the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release, which investors are watching closely for signals of inflation trends and potential Federal Reserve moves.
Markets are treading cautiously as BTC hovers between $66,000 and $67,000, edging toward the lower $65,000 support zone.
In essence: Bitcoin is rangebound between $66K and $67K as traders anticipate the CPI print.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index, due today (Friday, February 13, 2026), is forecast to show a year-over-year increase of around 2.5%, down from December’s 2.7%—the lowest since May. Core inflation is similarly expected to slow to 2.5%—a level not seen in years.
That deceleration could prompt a shift in Fed rate expectations. If inflation appears to be cooling, markets may increasingly price in earlier interest rate cuts, which tends to benefit risk assets like Bitcoin.
“Lower inflation could ease Fed tightening pressure and improve liquidity conditions, giving speculative assets like Bitcoin a potential tailwind.”
Bitcoin is in a precarious position ahead of the CPI:
Mixed signals have already shaped market sentiment:
Either way, volatility should rise later today as markets digest both inflation data and forward Fed policy cues.
Bitcoin remains rangebound in the $66K–$67K band, with cautious sentiment gripping markets as the US CPI data nears. A cooler-than-expected inflation print could boost BTC modestly, while a higher print risks deepening recent losses. Traders should monitor $65K on the downside and $68–70K on the upside over the next 24 hours.
Q: What is the key price range BTC is trading in right now?
Bitcoin is fluctuating between $66,000 and $67,000, hovering near $65,000 support ahead of CPI data.
Q: Why is the U.S. CPI report important for Bitcoin?
The CPI influences market expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate policy; softer inflation tends to support risk assets like Bitcoin.
Q: What are the main support and resistance levels to watch?
Support lies around $65,000–$66,000, while resistance is near $67,000 and higher liquidity zones near $68–$70K.
Q: Could the CPI cause a sharp move in Bitcoin price?
Yes. A cooler-than-expected CPI could drive BTC up toward resistance levels. An upside surprise may push it down to or below support zones.
Q: What’s the outlook if inflation remains stubborn?
If CPI surprises to the upside, it may reinforce Fed hawkishness and lead to deeper BTC weakness—potentially retracing toward $60,000 or lower.
Q: How have jobs data influenced Bitcoin recently?
Surging U.S. jobs data reduced early rate-cut expectations, briefly pressuring Bitcoin—but it stabilized soon after around $67,000.
