MSTR Stock Price: MicroStrategy Falls to $125 Amid Market Volatility

The stock is currently in the mid‑$120s, slipping from recent highs. As of February 11, 2026, MicroStrategy (MSTR) closed at approximately $126.16, reflecting a decline of around 5% that day . On the following trading session, February 11, the stock dipped further to $126.07, illustrating ongoing volatility .
MicroStrategy’s stock is closely tied to Bitcoin’s fortunes. As of early February 2026, Bitcoin tumbled below $64,000, marking nearly a 50% crash from its $126,000 peak last fall . That plunge triggered a ripple effect. Crypto-linked equities like MicroStrategy are seeing their valuations follow suit.
Despite the crypto rout, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor insists the company will hold its Bitcoin, even if prices plunged to $8,000 . This unyielding stance reflects a long-term belief in Bitcoin’s recovery, though it amplifies short-term stock volatility. GuruFocus analysts also flag the company’s exposure—projecting both upside and downside in line with Bitcoin shifts .
Over the past few months, MSTR has seen a notable steady decline:
This points to a sharp correction — not uncommon when crypto undergoes a rapid sell-off.
Recent options activity and volatility metrics reflect a cautious outlook. On January 30, 2026, MSTR fell to around $141.12, with implied volatility still elevated (IV30 around 72.7%) but trending lower . A lower put/call ratio (~0.67) suggested more bullish positioning, yet the stock continued to slide.
Historically, the stock’s price swings mirror Bitcoin’s moves. MSTR enjoys a high long-term price correlation (~0.92) and retains a strong year-to-date correlation (~0.77) with Bitcoin’s price trajectory .
Under the surface, MSTR maintains a robust financial base:
This speaks to a strategic long-term commitment, even amid steep mark-to-market losses and volatility.
Despite financial bones, risks loom:
| Factor | Insight |
|——————————|————————————————————————-|
| Current Price | ~$126 as of Feb 11–12, 2026 |
| Drag Drivers | Crypto winter, Bitcoin’s sharp drop below $64K |
| Financial Position | Strong capital reserves; aggressive BTC accumulation strategy |
| Risks | High volatility, dilution, reliance on Bitcoin |
| Upside Potential | If Bitcoin rebounds, MSTR could follow—Citi sees potential to $485 |
MicroStrategy’s stock decline to around $125–$126 marks a sharp correction tied directly to Bitcoin’s downturn. The company remains committed to its crypto-treasury strategy, fortified by strong capital reserves and disciplined accumulation—but simultaneously exposed to volatility and dilution risks. Investors should gauge their risk tolerance and view MSTR less as a software play and more as a leveraged crypto proxy. For those bullish on Bitcoin’s long-term recovery, this dip may present an opportunity; for others, it remains a speculative, high-beta position.
The sharp drop aligns with Bitcoin’s plunge below $64,000, erasing nearly half its value since last fall, and directly weighing on MSTR stock performance.
No—they’ve publicly stated they will not sell, even if BTC falls to $8,000, backing a long-term accumulation strategy.
Yes. Analysts like Citi see upside to around $485, assuming Bitcoin gains and MSTR retains its NAV premium.
Yes—2019 liquidity and disciplined capital raising helped MSTR amass over 713,000 BTC, retain ample cash, and hit a strong BTC yield
Risks include extreme volatility, dilution from securities issuance, potential loss of NAV premium, and overextension in a shaky crypto market.
Understanding Roblox's Explosive User Growth The gaming platform's remarkable user expansion tells a story that…
Understanding the Semiconductor Plant Announcement CG Power's board approved a landmark decision to enter the…
Understanding Asset Entities' Strategic Pivot Asset Entities Inc., traditionally known for its blockchain infrastructure services,…
Current Technical Analysis and Price Action The technical picture for AAPL shows a clear uptrend…
Understanding Amazon's Revenue Beat and Market Reaction The market's enthusiasm for Amazon's latest results reflects…
Understanding Broadcom's AI-Driven Rally The semiconductor landscape has undergone a seismic shift, and Broadcom sits…