MicroStrategy Share Price Today: MSTR Down 4% After Bitcoin Retreat

MicroStrategy’s stock (now rebranded as Strategy, ticker: MSTR) is trading lower—around $123 as of February 13, 2026—sliding roughly 4% due to a recent pullback in Bitcoin.

Today’s Move: Link to Bitcoin’s Slip

The drop stems directly from Bitcoin’s price dipping below the average purchase cost of MicroStrategy’s reserves. This triggered roughly $900 million in unrealized losses.

Despite the downturn, the company maintains a long-term view, continuing Bitcoin purchases and affirming no intention to sell—even if prices plunged further.

MSTR’s Volatility: Amplified Exposure

MicroStrategy’s stock doesn’t just follow Bitcoin—it often magnifies its moves. In fact, MSTR’s volatility is significantly more pronounced.

  • One 30-day estimate pegs MSTR’s volatility at about 113%, compared to Bitcoin’s ~55%.
  • Correlation between MSTR and Bitcoin ranges between 0.77 to 0.97 over varying timeframes.

Bottom line: MSTR is a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin’s moves—but it comes with elevated risk.

Strategic Resilience Amid Market Stress

Even with prices falling below its average cost, Strategy seems poised to endure the storm. Michael Saylor, Executive Chair, stressed in recent interviews that the company can cover debts and dividends for years using cash reserves. They recently bought more Bitcoin—1,142 coins for $90 million—and remain committed to quarterly accumulation.

“We are not going to be selling… we’ll keep buying Bitcoin forever,” Saylor stated.

Market Sentiment: Short Interest & Premiums

Wall Street is wary. Short interest in MSTR has climbed—about 10% of the public float is now sold short, signaling bets against the stock.

Meanwhile, the stock trades at a significant premium to its Bitcoin holdings (the “mNAV” metric). Although this has created upside in bullish markets, it also heightens risk when sentiment shifts.

Why This Matters to Investors

MSTR is not just another stock—it’s a high-octane play on Bitcoin. The company’s structure (using equity and debt to buy BTC) amplifies its exposure.

This makes it ripe for speculation—but also vulnerable to sharp corrections. A small move in Bitcoin can trigger a larger reaction in MSTR. As one Reddit user put it bluntly, “20% Bitcoin drops I can handle all day. It’s the times when MSTR decouples from BTC that hurts the most.”

Key Takeaways

| Factor | Impact on MSTR |
|———————-|—————————————|
| Bitcoin drop | Amplifies losses through leveraged exposure |
| Premium (mNAV) | Elevated upside—but also risk |
| Capital strategy | Ongoing Bitcoin buying, despite volatility |
| Short interest | Adds downward pressure |
| Volatility | Double or more compared to Bitcoin |

What’s Next?

Investors should watch two things closely:
1. Bitcoin’s price trend—especially dips below MSTR’s average cost could spark more selling.
2. Strategy’s balance sheet moves—how it funds purchases and manages debt and dividend obligations.

Given the company’s emphasis on long-term holding, those with layered, multi-year strategies may find conviction here—but volatility remains high.

FAQs

Why did MSTR stock fall ~4% today?
The drop followed Bitcoin slipping below Strategy’s average purchase price. That triggered about $900 million in paper losses, prompting a sharp drop in MSTR share value.

Is MSTR always closely tied to Bitcoin movements?
Yes, the stock mirrors Bitcoin closely, with correlation often around 0.8–0.9. However, MSTR’s moves are more extreme because of its equity-and-debt structure behind every Bitcoin holding.

Why is short interest in MSTR rising?
Wall Street is betting against MSTR amid macro uncertainty and Bitcoin volatility. Short interest rose about 40%, reflecting growing concerns over the company’s premium valuation and funding model.

Will Strategy sell Bitcoin if the price drops further?
No. Michael Saylor made clear the company will not sell—no matter how low prices go. Strategy has sufficient reserves to meet debt and dividend obligations for years.

MSTR remains a high-volatility, high-conviction stock tied to Bitcoin’s fate. It’s not for the faint-hearted—but for some, that’s the appeal.

Disclaimer
The content on theweal.com is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or professional advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies involves significant risk, and you could lose all or a substantial portion of your investment. All price predictions are opinions and not guarantees of future performance. Always conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Nicole Cooper

Credentialed writer with extensive experience in researched-based content and editorial oversight. Known for meticulous fact-checking and citing authoritative sources. Maintains high ethical standards and editorial transparency in all published work.

