XRP Price Today: Live Ripple Value, Chart & Market Analysis

A quick check reveals that XRP is hovering around $1.61 to $1.63 today, February 3, 2026—give or take some exchange variance. CoinGecko lists the price at $1.61, up roughly 2.3% in the past 24 hours . At nearly the same time, Crypto.com places it at $1.63, showing a modest 1.4% gain . So, the consensus figure sits in that narrow range.

Beyond price, broader context matters. XRP has been under pressure recently, sliding to its lowest level since December 2024, around $1.52 . That’s notable. Despite a small rebound, the overall trend reflects caution, partly due to recent market turbulence and macroeconomic challenges .

Market Forces at Play

  • Escrow Movement: Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP from escrow, injecting fresh supply into the market—which may weigh on short-term prices .

  • Crypto Market Sentiment: This week, Bitcoin dipped briefly, starting a ripple effect across altcoins. XRP’s price movements were also influenced, with mild rebounds noted today of around 3%, aligning with broader crypto recovery efforts .

  • Demand Dynamics: Analysts observe weakening demand and uncertain buying momentum amid the rebound, raising the risk of renewed breakdowns around key support levels near $1.50 .

  • Long-Term Holders: On a more optimistic note, MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) analysis indicates some long-term holders may be accumulating, signaling potential stabilization ahead .

Summary

XRP’s current price is in the $1.61–$1.63 range, reflecting a modest daily uptick against a backdrop of recent lows and knee-jerk market responses. Ripple’s own escrow actions and macro financial sentiment continue to sway performance. Buyers eyeing dips around $1.50 might find soft entry points, though bearish momentum still looms.

FAQs

What is XRP’s price today?
XRP is trading between $1.61 and $1.63 today, February 3, 2026, depending on the platform .

Why is XRP’s price low compared to recent highs?
Prices have slipped to around $1.52 due to macroeconomic pressures and crypto market downturns, reaching levels unseen since December 2024 .

How did Ripple’s escrow release affect XRP?
Ripple released 1 billion XRP from escrow recently, increasing circulating supply and potentially pressuring the price .

Is any demand showing resilience?
Some long-term holders appear to be accumulating XRP, suggesting possible stabilization despite weak broader demand .

What external macro factors are influencing XRP now?
Downturns in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin—due to concerns over Federal Reserve policy—have triggered altcoin selloffs impacting XRP .

Elizabeth Rodriguez

Certified content specialist with 8+ years of experience in digital media and journalism. Holds a degree in Communications and regularly contributes fact-checked, well-researched articles. Committed to accuracy, transparency, and ethical content creation.

Published by
Elizabeth Rodriguez
2 hours ago

