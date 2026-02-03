Breaking News SOL to IDR: Latest Solana to Rupiah Exchange Rate

An unplanned dip or dramatic spike—Solana’s (SOL) journey against the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) has been anything but boring. As of February 2, 2026, the SOL to IDR exchange rate reveals a market caught between cautious optimism and lingering volatility. Let’s unpack what’s going on—and what it might mean for traders and crypto-curious folks alike.

Current Rate Watch: SOL to IDR Today

According to CoinMarketCap, the live rate for 1 SOL is approximately Rp1,725,224.99, marking a modest 1.98% decline in the past 24 hours . Just for comparison, CoinGecko reports a rate at Rp1,651,014, with a positive 6.2% change —but that’s a snapshot, and dashboards vary. Meanwhile, Bybit’s data shows Rp1,728,450, translating to a 1.39% drop over 24 hours and a weekly decline of around 15.6% .

In short: one can say 1 SOL is hovering somewhere between Rp1.65 million and Rp1.73 million, with the precise number depending on which platform you’re looking at—and a general downward tilt recently.

What’s Driving the Fluctuations?

Sensitivity to Broader Crypto Trends

Solana tends to mirror sentiment shifts across the broader crypto ecosystem such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. When larger assets wobble, altcoins like SOL can see sharper ripples. That helps explain part of the recent pullback.

Indonesian Rupiah’s Own Volatility

While not plunging into headlines, the Rupiah’s own dynamics—jawboning inflation, domestic monetary policy, and global currency sentiment—play a subtle role in how SOL fares against IDR. Currency pairs are living, breathing things, after all.

Platform-to-Platform Data Variance

Rate differences—from CoinMarketCap to Bybit—aren’t mistakes. They reflect variances in data sources, trade pairs, and sometimes lag in updates. The takeaway: use one trusted source for your planning, but be aware others may tell a slightly different story.

Contextual Trends: History in View

Week-to-Date Price Moves

CoinMarketCap shows a downward trajectory over the past week, with rates slipping from over Rp2.09 million on January 28 down to around Rp1.73 million today . That’s a notable plunge in a mere few days.

Platform Discrepancies

Bybit reports a whopping –15.56% over the past seven days . That aligns with what many traders have seen—Solana taking a hit against the Rupiah specifically, not just in dollar-denominated terms.

All-Time Highs for Context

OKX references Solana’s all-time high at around Rp4.97 million . That was quite a few months back, and it highlights how far valuations have retreat—doubling back from the peak paints a picture of both opportunity and caution.

Implications for Users

For Traders and Holders

Seen as a dip? Possibly. If you’re bullish on SOL long-term, lower entry points might look attractive. That said, always balance with risk—crypto markets are never one-way streets.

For Indonesian Users

If you’re converting to IDR—say, selling SOL—expect lower returns relative to periods when rates were higher. Conversely, buying SOL with IDR might feel cheaper right now. Watch out though: high intraday volatility means timing matters.

For Analysts and Economists

SOL’s behavior versus IDR isn’t isolated—it’s a lens onto adoption, liquidity, cost of living pressures, and the crypto regulatory environment in Indonesia. That interplay continues to be fertile ground for analysis.

“Understanding the nuances of cross-asset dynamics—crypto versus fiat—is essential for both traders and macro watchers. SOL’s movement against IDR isn’t just a number—it tells a layered story of technological enthusiasm, economic sensitivities, and investor psychology.”

Quick Reference Table

| Platform | SOL → IDR Rate | 24h Change | Weekly Change |

|—————–|———————|——————|———————-|

| CoinMarketCap | ~Rp1,725,225 | –1.98% | Near –1.4% |

| CoinGecko | ~Rp1,651,014 | +6.2% | –19% (approx.) |

| Bybit | ~Rp1,728,451 | –1.39% | –15.56% |

| OKX | ~Rp1,986,069 | +3.00% | –7% |

Concluding Thoughts

Solana’s exchange rate against the Indonesian Rupiah is in flux, navigating shades of red over the past week. Rates range between roughly Rp1.65 million to Rp1.73 million per SOL, depending on the data source. While slightly lower than this time last week and far below prior peaks, volatility has opened window for both strategic entry and careful timing. Whether you’re a trader, analyst, or observer—rational caution and diversified reference points remain your best allies.

FAQs

What’s the current SOL to IDR rate?

It varies a bit—CoinMarketCap quotes around Rp1.725 million, CoinGecko around Rp1.65 million, and Bybit about Rp1.73 million per SOL. Rates shift fast, so check your chosen platform.

Why do rates differ across platforms?

Each platform aggregates data from different exchanges or trading pairs and updates at different times. Variations reflect real-time market fragmentation rather than error.

Is Solana cheaper or more expensive than last week?

Overall, SOL has dropped versus the Rupiah—Bybit indicates a weekly decline of about 15–16%, and other platforms show similar trends.

Should I buy SOL now?

That depends on your risk tolerance. If you’re bullish, the dip might be a chance. But crypto’s volatility means it could slip further—it’s best to proceed with caution.

How does the SOL to IDR rate compare to historical highs?

The all-time high was around Rp4.97 million per SOL. Current rates are significantly lower—about half or less—making present valuations relatively soft.

Does the Indonesian Rupiah itself influence SOL’s value?

Indirectly, yes. Currency strength, inflation, and monetary policy in Indonesia affect the effective value when converting crypto to IDR, so macroeconomic factors can sway the exchange rate context.