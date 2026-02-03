Breaking News Harga XRP: Update Terbaru Nilai dan Pergerakan Pasar

The cryptocurrency market is in flux once again, and XRP—Ripple’s native token—is grabbing headlines. From technical breakdowns to macroeconomic tremors and bullish forecasts, “Breaking News Harga XRP” has become a tightly watched phrase among analysts and investors alike. While the narrative may seem scattered, it all threads back to shifting sentiment, regulatory developments, and evolving momentum in the crypto sphere. This update aims to untangle these forces, weave in expert commentary, a few real-world cases, and even a quick nod to what traders might anticipate next, imperfectly exploring all that surrounds the XRP market.

Market Performance Highlights: Recent Price Swings

Sharp Drops and Volatility Drivers

Just yesterday, Bitcoin fell below $80,000, tanking roughly 7%, while XRP mirrored that heaviness, shedding around 7% too amid escalating macro uncertainty.

Further souring sentiment came from a broader selloff triggered by President Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair. XRP lost almost 4% as investors feared tighter monetary policy and a stronger dollar.

Brief Rebounds and Market Psychology

A week earlier, XRP experienced a modest rebound—rallying approximately 2.3% to reach $1.90—as the U.S. dollar weakened due to geopolitical tensions and fears of government shutdowns.

Yet, beneath these swings lies a mood of survival among crypto participants—many are hanging on with emotional resilience while waiting for any signs of Fed-driven respite.

Technical Breakdown Warning

A technical chart breakdown below $2.16 hinted at a bearish shift. XRP dropped about 7.2% to $2.05, with volumes surging more than 4.6 times the average—suggesting institutional selling. Key levels between $2.05–$2.00 are critical; slipping through could expose a decline toward $1.80.

Forecasts and Analyst Sentiments: Where Is XRP Heading?

Short-Term Predictions

AI-driven models suggest XRP, currently in a selloff, could push back above $2 by month-end. One projection puts February 28 price at around $2.15, reflecting consolidation rather than excess speculation.

Medium to Long-Term Prospects

Blockchain.News analysts forecast a breakout beyond $2.60 by the end of 2026 if XRP clears resistance at $1.73, despite near-term consolidation.

A more upbeat base case from 21Shares sets a 2026 target of $2.45, with a bull scenario hitting $2.69, and a bear case of $1.60—reflecting regulatory stability, ETF flows, and potential supply pressure.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick sees XRP soaring to $8 in 2026, driven by ETF approval and growing institutional adoption via SWIFT transaction volume capture.

Real-World Momentum: Legal and Corporate Catalysts

The SEC’s dismissal of its lawsuit against Ripple marked a regulatory milestone, sending XRP upward—reports cited near-14% bounce, reaffirming a shift in industry dynamics.

Spot XRP ETFs saw strong inflows—nearly $1 billion within 30 days—suggesting institutional interest is heating up.

Ripple’s internal strength is palpable too, with $500 million raised from Fortress and Citadel, and major acquisitions ramping up its strategic footprint.

Expert Insight and Market Commentary

“If XRP breaks above $1.73, a runway toward $2.60 or even beyond becomes increasingly plausible by year-end,” notes analyst Timothy Morano.

This sentiment underscores how technical vantage points—like resistance clearances—still matter, even amidst broader macro turbulence.

Meanwhile, in practice, the market’s jittery behavior highlights the tension between speculative trading and structural adoption signals. ETF inflows and Ripple’s institutional backing bring credibility, but near-term moves remain tethered to volatility and macro outlooks.

Conclusion: Key Takeaways & Next Steps

XRP’s market narrative today is woven from crosscurrents: a shaky macro backdrop, technical breakdowns warning of downside, yet offset by promising long-term frameworks—from regulatory clarity to institutional ETF interest. Near-term, volatility may remain elevated, especially around critical support zones like $2.00–$2.10. But over time, if technical breakout levels are breached and institutional flows persist, there’s a plausible path toward mid- to high-$2 ranges—or even reach projections at $4 or beyond.

Strategic next steps may include:

Watching pivotal technical levels: below $2 invites caution, while breaking above $1.73 could unlock bullish momentum.

Monitoring ETF inflows and regulation—even incremental updates could sway sentiment materially.

Tracking Ripple’s ecosystem developments and acquisitions, signaling utility expansion.

FAQs

What caused XRP’s sharp drop recently?

The selloff stems from macroeconomic fear—particularly the Fed chair appointment stirring expectations of tighter policy—alongside a technical breakdown below a key zone ($2.16), triggering institutional selling pressure.

Is XRP expected to recover by the end of February?

Analyst and AI-driven models suggest a potential rebound above $2 by month’s end, with one forecast targeting about $2.15 through consolidated momentum.

What are long-term price projections for XRP?

Forecasts vary: a base-case scenario points to around $2.45–$2.60 by 2026, while bullish forecasts stretch toward $2.69—or even up to $8 if institutional adoption accelerates significantly.

How have regulatory developments influenced XRP?

The SEC’s dismissal of its suit against Ripple boosted market confidence, triggering sharp price gains and signaling a possible shift toward regulatory clarity for the crypto industry.

What role do spot XRP ETFs play in price dynamics?

Spot XRP ETFs have gathered nearly $1 billion in inflows shortly after launch, signaling strong institutional demand and reducing friction for crypto investing, which may support upward price movement.

What technical levels should traders watch in the near term?

Crucial levels include support in the $2.00–$2.05 zone—losing this risks exposing prices toward $1.80. On the upside, a breakout above $1.73 could pave the way for mid-term gains.