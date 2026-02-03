Breaking News Harga Pi: Update Terbaru Nilai Tukar dan Prediksi Pasar

The Pi cryptocurrency (PI), native to the Pi Network, has transitioned to an open mainnet phase. As of the latest data, the price hovers around $0.159, positioning it at a fragile yet significant juncture just above its historical low. This valuation reflects modest 24-hour movements and underscores the token’s placement in a critical support zone.
Market sentiment on platforms like Reddit suggests heightened caution. Recent technical analysis points to a breakdown below the monthly Gaussian channel, indicating further downside risk—potentially taking Pi below $0.05 if momentum fails to reverse.
Several fundamental trends are shaping Pi’s market dynamics:
One pivotal uncertainty stems from the schedule of unlocked tokens. As unlock cycles progress, increasing circulating supply may suppress prices unless demand grows accordingly. Historical parallels suggest this pattern often leads to short-term selling pressure.
Speculation around a possible Binance listing has created periodic bullish tailwinds. While such events can ignite sharp price rallies, there’s no official confirmation yet—keeping any potential upside speculative.
Projects like “Staked DMs” within the Pi ecosystem have introduced functional use cases beyond mining—helping curb selloff and encouraging retention. These utility additions signal a maturing ecosystem but haven’t fully translated into sustained price gains.
“If mainnet infrastructure, use cases, and exchange liquidity line up, Pi could retest previous highs—but only then.”
– Industry analyst (unattributed)
This spread of estimates—from under a dollar to hundreds—reflects real uncertainties:
Pi Coin finds itself at a precarious crossroads. Pricing currently lingers just above critical lows, with speculative upside clouded by uncertainty. Long-term bullish narratives hinge on supply-limitation effects, ecosystem demand, and noteworthy exchange listings. Yet, the volatile crypto environment means outcomes could vary dramatically—from languishing near cents to speculative parabolic rises. As adoption unfolds and Pi delivers on its roadmap, clarity will increase—but for now, a wide range of possibilities dominates the narrative.
Pi Coin is trading around $0.159, edging just above recent lows, reflecting a soft and uncertain market sentiment.
Different forecasts hinge on assumptions about token unlock schedules, user adoption, exchange listings, and ecosystem development. Some models are conservative, others extremely bullish.
Yes. Technical analysis shows that closing below the $0.15 level could open up intense downside potential, possibly toward $0.05, especially if broader crypto markets weaken.
Key catalysts include exchange listings (e.g., Binance), broader utility use cases like Staked DMs, strong adoption across dApps, and overall enhanced liquidity.
Such prices are extremely speculative and would require unprecedented market cap growth, massive global adoption, and structural utility shifts. These scenarios exist theoretically but remain far-fetched for now.
