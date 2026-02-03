Breaking News Harga Pi Network: Update Terbaru Nilai dan Perkembangannya

Breaking news on harga (price) of Pi Network—well, let’s just call it a roller-coaster. Imagine waking up, scrolling through your feed, and seeing Pi Coin flirting with new lows or—sometimes—a brief rally, only to sink again. It’s confusing, right? Over the past few weeks, Pi has shown a mixture of volatility, technical updates, and market sentiment shifts. Here, we unpack what’s happening with the current value of Pi Network tokens, why things are moving—and where things might go next.

Current Price Snapshot: Pi Network in Focus

As of February 2, 2026, Pi Network’s token (IOU) trades around $0.1592, reflecting a modest uptick of about 1.9% within the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko’s data. Over the past week, it is down roughly 8.6% .

But beyond raw numbers, several factors are driving the price narrative: an all-time low hit just yesterday, continued sell pressure from unlocked tokens, and whispers of improvements in mainnet migration and ecosystem enhancements. Together, it paints a complex and unpredictable picture of Pi’s value in motion.

What’s Behind the Recent Price Drop?

Escalating Supply Pressure: Token Unlocks

A major culprit is the flood of tokens entering the market. In February alone, over 133 million PI tokens were scheduled to be released, feeding a continuous supply surge . This holds especially true when the token hit a record low of around $0.1450 on January 31, triggered by a widespread market slump and weak demand .

Sell-Off from Core Wallets

Adding fuel to the fire, internal sell-offs from the Pi Core Team’s wallets accounted for about 17 million PI tokens recently exiting to exchanges, further amplifying downward pressure .

Market Volatility and External Pressures

On top of supply-side factors, the broader crypto market is shaky. Risk-averse sentiment and macroeconomic uncertainty seem to suppress appetite for emerging tokens like PI. Trading volume spikes, like the one observed around the recent low, typically signal panic rather than confidence .

Glimmers of Stability: Technical Updates & Ecosystem Moves

Upgrades and Migration Tweaks

There’s a bit of a silver lining. Pi Network introduced optimized migration pathways and better AI-driven KYC workflows around February 1, 2026, aimed at simplifying user onboarding and mitigating bottlenecks . These enhancements add logistical clarity and potentially prepare the ground for better long-term adoption.

Brief Rebound After User Unlocking

After unblocking access for about 2.5 million previously restricted users on January 31, token price nudged up to around $0.17, though resistance near $0.173 capped a sustained rebound . In other words, infrastructure improvements can spark temporary optimism—but they haven’t yet broken the entrenched bearish trend.

Tech Integration & Ecosystem Expansion

Looking forward, Pi’s roadmap includes integration with Stellar’s Soroban smart-contract platform, potentially ushering in 173 new dApps, DeFi tools, AI-driven tokenization, and greater cross-chain functionality . Such developments, if realized, could redefine Pi’s utility—and maybe, its pricing dynamic.

Expert Insight

“Migration upgrades and better onboarding are encouraging, but without matching demand and ecosystem usage, pricing gains remain fragile.”

This captures the delicate balance Pi currently faces: improving its infrastructure is necessary but not sufficient to reverse negative price momentum. Market trust and actual token utility are equally critical.

Price Outlook: What’s Next?

Bearish Indicators Remain Dominant

Technical analysis reveals worrying patterns. Pi has fallen below its weekly Gaussian channel, indicating bearish momentum. If it breaches the $0.15 support level, forecasts point toward potential downside toward $0.05, unless sentiment stabilizes .

Rebounding Requires Multiple Catalysts

Historically, Pi experienced brief rallies upon major announcements—like the mainnet launch in February 2025, which sent price surging by around 70% . To sustain recovery now, the network needs layers of traction: dApp activity, exchange listings, and liquidity.

Supply vs. Demand Tug-of-War

Even with slowed unlocks, sell pressure persists. Community commentary highlights that hundreds of millions of tokens are being unlocked monthly, which overwhelms current demand trends . Without mechanisms to absorb or reduce this oversupply—like burns, deflationary policies, or lock-up incentives—price correction may drag on.

Concluding Summary

Pi Network’s price journey is far from linear. After reaching a record low near $0.1450, it currently trades closer to $0.159, buffeted by massive token unlocks and internal sell-offs. While recent improvements in migration processes and upcoming ecosystem integrations offer signs of progress, they haven’t yet translated into robust market recovery. Without real demand drivers—like expanded app usage, liquidity, or meaningful listings—bearish dynamics may continue to dominate. The path to sustainable value recovery remains steep, hinging on utility, transparency, and trust.

FAQs

What’s the current price of Pi Network?

Pi Network trades around $0.1592 as of February 2, 2026, a small daily increase but down about 8–9% over the past week .

Why did Pi Network hit a record low recently?

The drop stemmed from broad crypto-market weakness, waning demand, and a massive influx of unlocked tokens, resulting in oversupply .

Can migration and KYC upgrades improve Pi’s fortunes?

They help by easing the user onboarding process and strengthening infrastructure, yet their impact on price is limited unless they translate into increased activity and demand .

What is the significance of Stellar Soroban integration?

Integration promises to bring smart-contract capability, DeFi tools, AI payments, and cross-chain interoperability—essentially expanding Pi’s real-world usage potential .

How likely is a price rebound above $0.20?

A return above $0.20 remains remote without improved sentiment or meaningful ecosystem expansion, given current supply pressures and weak trading sentiment .

What’s the main risk for Pi’s price in the near term?

The ongoing large-scale token unlocks create persistent selling pressure. Unless demand accelerates or supply is curtailed, downside risk—potentially below $0.15—remains significant.