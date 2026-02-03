Breaking News Harga Pi Network Hari Ini Terbaru dan Update

In today’s fast-moving crypto landscape, Pi Network (PI) continues to capture attention—especially with its price fluctuations making headlines across markets. This article peels back the layers of what’s happening right now , weaving in real data, market sentiment, and industry context. Some bits might sound a bit scattered—sort of like overhearing someone at a café piecing together a conversation—but that human element makes it feel real, right?

Below, we’ll explore current price levels, what’s driving the moves, and what might come next. The aim is to blend clear, structured insights with natural storytelling—acknowledging the complexity without over-promising. Spoiler: there’s more to the story than just numbers.

Current Price Snapshot and Recent Lows

Real-Time Figures from Trusted Trackers

From CoinMarketCap, Pi (PI) is trading at roughly $0.1595, marking a modest ~1.4% uptick in the past 24 hours. It’s ranked #49 by market capitalization, with around 8.68 billion PI in circulation out of a 100 billion maximum supply. Notably, the token hit an all-time low of $0.1513 on February 2, 2026.

CoinGecko offers a similar snapshot: $0.1588 for 1 PI, with a 24-hour trading volume near $21 million, and an all-time low aligned with today’s date. Together, those platforms suggest persistent weakness right at the bottom.

What the Local Indonesian Market Shows

In Indonesia, figures align closely. The current Pi value sits around Rp2,596 per PI, down more than 10% over the past week, reflecting the global dip. Local reports even mention the token briefly dipping below its previous low of $0.1545, touching $0.14 earlier today. It’s all a bit messy—like tracking a bouncing ping-pong ball.

Drivers Behind the Price Drop: Why PI Keeps Sliding

Core Team Selling and Token Unlocks

A key pressure point is the continued outflows from Pi Network’s core team wallets—recent estimates point to 17 million PI being released, fueling selling pressure. Meanwhile, upcoming token unlocks in February total over 186 million PI, potentially adding fresh supply just as demand remains tame. These supply dynamics are heavy clouds over PI’s value.

Market-Wide Nerves and Demand Erosion

Crypto markets are broadly cautious, and Pi is not immune. Demand has tapered, contributing to a fresh all-time low near $0.1450 on January 31. Some technical analysts see faint signs of stabilization following mainnet progression updates, though it’s still early to call it a recovery.

Summary of Key Factors at Play

Core team wallet outflows = increased sell-side pressure

Massive upcoming token unlocks = future supply headwind

Market-wide caution = thinner demand backdrop

Technical stagnation = no clear bullish breakout yet

Subtle Signs of Stability: Mainnet Advances and Technical Glimmers

Even in a downtrend, there are small glints of hope.

Mainnet Progress as a Signal

Reports suggest some stabilization could be underway, spurred by better clarity around mainnet migration and usability. Though it hasn’t reversed the trend, such updates remind holders that project fundamentals—beyond just price swings—are still active.

Technical Resistance and Minor Bounces

Some analysts highlight supply zones that continue to suppress bullish moves, though minor bounces toward $0.20 remain plausible. Still, a sustainable rebound isn’t happening just yet.

“Consistent outflows from the Pi Network’s core team wallets account for roughly 17 million PI, implying a sell-off under pressure.”

That statement beautifully distills how token mechanics are directly influencing price behavior.

Looking Ahead: What Could Shift the Tide?

Monitoring Token Unlock Schedule

The release of those 186 million PI in unlocked tokens is a critical event—markets will closely watch whether selling accelerates or utilization improves. If demand remains weak, expect new lows; but if narrative or utility improves, small rebounds might emerge.

Adoption and Ecosystem Progress

Mainnet functionality, developer activity, or real-world utility could pivot sentiment. But absent real catalysts—like exchange listings or application rollouts—recovery seems unlikely in short term.

Technical Patterns and Sentiment Shift

If technical charts break long-term resistance, that could spark speculative interest. Otherwise, bearish momentum may persist. On the other hand, incremental confidence gained through community updates could steady the ship.

Conclusion

Pi Network’s token has hit one of its lowest points to date—hovering between $0.15 and $0.16—amid growing supply pressure, lackluster demand, and cautious market sentiment (as of February 2, 2026). Core team sales and upcoming token unlocks add weight on price, while mainnet developments offer only modest relief for now. For things to turn around, adoption, stronger narrative, or technical breakout would need to step up. Until then, stakeholders are treading water in unpredictable crypto currents.

FAQs

How low has Pi (PI) fallen today?

Pi has dropped to a fresh all-time low near $0.1513 (as of early February 2, 2026), with visible dips to $0.14 in some markets.

Why is Pi’s price dropping so much?

Major factors include significant token sell-offs from core wallets, over 186 million PI unlocking soon, and weak broader market demand.

Are there signs Pi might recover soon?

Some early stabilization has followed mainnet migration updates, and technical analysts suggest minor price bounces are possible—though a full reversal hasn’t materialized yet.

What upcoming event could impact Pi’s price?

The scheduled token unlock in February is a big one: depending on market reaction, it may either increase sell pressure or, if absorbed by demand, flatten the downturn.

Where can I find the current Pi price in different currencies?

You can check CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko for global figures—e.g., around $0.1595 USD—or use local conversions: Rp2,596 in Indonesian Rupiah, ₹14.29 in Indian Rupee, among others.