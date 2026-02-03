Breaking News Harga BTC USD: Update Terkini Nilai Bitcoin

Here’s the latest pulse on BTC to USD. Picture this: as of today, February 2, 2026, 1 Bitcoin trades at approximately $78,979, marking a notable intraday rise of about 1.99%. The day has seen swings between roughly $74,609 at its low and $79,155 at the high — a clear signal of market jitters and shifting sentiment citeturn0finance0.

Delving deeper, CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin hovering near $77,919, with a 24-hour low around $74,551 and a high near $78,682. Market cap stands at about $1.557 trillion, with a substantial $74.8 billion in trading volume . CoinGecko’s data aligns closely, indicating a price of around $77,897, with a 24-hour price range between $74,591 and $78,622, alongside significant trading activity .

Recent Market Movement and News Highlights

Sharp Declines and Volatility Pressures

Today’s price action hasn’t been smooth: Bitcoin dipped nearly 6.9% to the $78,648 level, prompting $2.5 billion in liquidations across the crypto space . Meanwhile, traders are witnessing heightened volatility and unusual trading patterns, especially on exchanges like Binance .

Technical Indicators and Market Sentiment

Bitcoin’s price remains under pressure, flirting with test levels around $69,000 in some forecasts . Meanwhile, analytical voices such as Jim Cramer foresee a potential rebound to $82,000, citing renewed interest from institutional players . Prior to that, Bitcoin hovered near $93,000, hinting at a short-lived bullish phase that didn’t hold up .

Macroeconomic Influences and Federal Reserve Developments

Major macroeconomic developments also weigh heavily. Bitcoin briefly dropped to a 10-month low of ~$74,553 before recouping to about $78,702, reacting sharply to President Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh for Fed chair—a move that triggered fears of tighter monetary policy and a stronger U.S. dollar .

Context Matters: Narratives and Technical Analysis

Structural Price Dynamics

In the background, multi-chart and cycle-based technical analysis suggests a longer-term outlook could still point toward significant upside—some projections hint at possible price movement toward $150,000, depending on broader market cycles . Nevertheless, bearish undertones remain evident, as key support levels continue to be tested.

Strategic Investor Behavior

Meanwhile, speculation persists around institutional buying and narrative-driven resistance zones. Jim Cramer’s remarks reflect the market’s oscillating psychology—when bullish stories take hold, there’s potential for recovery, but fragile support often gives way quickly .

Analysis Summary: Where Are We Headed?

Intersecting Trends

Bitcoin’s current trajectory is shaped by a tug-of-war between renewed selling pressure, macroeconomic uncertainty, and technical pattern watchers. The interplay between liquidations and speculative resistance levels around $80k creates a scenario where volatility becomes the norm—not the exception.

Looking Ahead

Should macroeconomic signals worsen, or if the dollar strengthens further, price could slip toward $69k territory. On the other hand, any signs of institutional backing—particularly around ETF flows or strategic announcements—could reignite bullish momentum toward the $82k–$90k range.

“When support zones are narrative-driven, they often crumble quickly; the current volatility suggests psychology is driving much of the trading, not fundamentals.”

Conclusion: Key Takeaways and Strategic Considerations

In summary:

Bitcoin’s price today stands near $78,979 , showing volatile intraday swings.

, showing volatile intraday swings. Recent slides triggered multi-billion-dollar liquidations , reflecting heightened market stress.

, reflecting heightened market stress. Macroeconomic shifts, especially regarding Fed policy, remain central to short-term outlooks.

Technical charts hint at both downside risks to $69,000 and potential rallies back to the $82,000–$90,000 zone.

and potential rallies back to the zone. Market behavior remains narrative-driven and emotionally charged, amplifying volatility.

For now, participants should tread carefully—monitor macroeconomic indicators, watch for institutional activity, and be ready for abrupt swings.

FAQs

What is the current Bitcoin (BTC) price in USD?

Currently, Bitcoin trades near $78,979, with intraday fluctuations between approximately $74,600 and $79,150 citeturn0finance0.

Why did Bitcoin price recently drop?

The drop came amid a wave of liquidations—estimated at billions of dollars—tied to sudden volatility and technical breakdowns near biting thresholds .

Could Bitcoin rebound soon?

Yes—some market commentators, including Jim Cramer, forecast a potential rebound toward $82,000, especially if institutional demand returns .

How do macroeconomic factors affect BTC?

Macro factors, notably Federal Reserve policy signals and economic data, heavily influence Bitcoin. For instance, the nomination of a hawkish Fed chair candidate triggered recent selling pressure .

Is Bitcoin expected to hit new highs soon?

While some technical analysis suggests long-term upside toward $150,000, near-term focus remains on support around $69,000–$70,000 and resistance near $80,000 .

How volatile is Bitcoin right now?

Volatility is elevated—today’s price swings, combined with unusual trading signals and liquidation events, illustrate just how sensitive the BTC market remains .