Semi-sweet chocolate mousse
February is widely known as the month of love. What better way to tell someone you love them than with chocolate?
I am going to share with you a recipe my friend gave me – a semi-sweet chocolate mousse she makes every time she and her boyfriend have a romantic dinner at home.
Ingredients
- ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- Whipped cream and strawberries
Total prep time
20 mins
Chill time
2 hours
Serving
2 servings
Directions
- In a small saucepan, melt chocolate chips with water; stir until smooth.
- Stir a small amount of hot chocolate mixture into egg yolk; return the mixture and melted chocolate to the pan, stirring constantly.
- Cook and stir for two minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla.
- Quickly transfer to a small bowl. Stir occasionally until completely cooled.
- In a small bowl, beat whipping cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar; beat until soft peaks form. Fold into cooled chocolate mixture.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours. Garnish with whipped cream and strawberries.