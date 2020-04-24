February is widely known as the month of love. What better way to tell someone you love them than with chocolate?

I am going to share with you a recipe my friend gave me – a semi-sweet chocolate mousse she makes every time she and her boyfriend have a romantic dinner at home.

Ingredients

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons water

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup whipping cream

1 tablespoon sugar

Whipped cream and strawberries

Total prep time

20 mins

Chill time

2 hours

Serving

2 servings

Directions

In a small saucepan, melt chocolate chips with water; stir until smooth.

Stir a small amount of hot chocolate mixture into egg yolk; return the mixture and melted chocolate to the pan, stirring constantly.

Cook and stir for two minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla.

Quickly transfer to a small bowl. Stir occasionally until completely cooled.

In a small bowl, beat whipping cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar; beat until soft peaks form. Fold into cooled chocolate mixture.

Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours. Garnish with whipped cream and strawberries.