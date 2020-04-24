Recipes

Semi-sweet chocolate mousse

April 24, 2020
February is widely known as the month of love. What better way to tell someone you love them than with chocolate?

I am going to share with you a recipe my friend gave me – a semi-sweet chocolate mousse she makes every time she and her boyfriend have a romantic dinner at home.

 

Ingredients

  • ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup whipping cream
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Whipped cream and strawberries

 

Total prep time

20 mins

 

Chill time

2 hours

 

Serving

2 servings

 

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, melt chocolate chips with water; stir until smooth.
  • Stir a small amount of hot chocolate mixture into egg yolk; return the mixture and melted chocolate to the pan, stirring constantly.
  • Cook and stir for two minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla.
  • Quickly transfer to a small bowl. Stir occasionally until completely cooled.
  • In a small bowl, beat whipping cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar; beat until soft peaks form. Fold into cooled chocolate mixture.
  • Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours. Garnish with whipped cream and strawberries.
