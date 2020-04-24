Self-partnered vs. single

The term “self-partnered,” popularized by Emma Watson this past November, may sound like celebrity jargon. However, the reasoning behind it is not new.

In the December issue of British Vogue, Watson discussed her journey to find happiness within her own company.

“It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered,” said Watson.

Supporters and critics quickly reacted to Watson’s statement. Ricardo Avelar from SAIT’s Student Development and Counselling Services thinks the key takeaway is the message of self-love supporting the idea.

“It’s kind of an oxymoron, but I really liked her point that you can do a lot for yourself, you don’t need another person to do it for you,” said Avelar.

“The main message is that you don’t need another person to make you feel happy or fulfilled – you can do these things on your own.”

Being Happy Alone

Jalyce Thompson, a first year journalism student at SAIT, has been single for four years. She agrees with Avelar that enjoying your own company is a skill that everyone should have.

“I think that no one should know you better than you know yourself,” said Thompson.

Some common activities can become new opportunities for self-discovery, such as seeing a movie alone, or taking oneself out for a meal.

“Don’t jump into the deep end and take yourself out to dinner at a busy restaurant, but take baby steps toward being alone in public, like having lunch by yourself, because if you get really nervous, it’s okay, at least you did that,” said Thompson.

While it may seem daunting at first, Avelar agrees that going through the awkward stage of being alone in public is part of what makes enjoying your own company worthwhile.

“You are going to feel uncomfortable and embarrassed, but that’s not a bad thing. You get information when you try an activity and realize it’s not for you, and you can walk away more confident.”