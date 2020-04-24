Recipes

Brigadeiro: the life of the party

April 24, 2020
Brigadeiro is quick and easy to make.

This time around, let’s go to south America. If you have a sweet tooth, you are going to enjoy this recipe.

Brigadeiro is a Brazilian dessert you will find at any Brazilian party or gathering. This simple, tasty recipe is fun and easy to make, with only four ingredients.

 

Ingredients

 

  • 2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 tablespoon of butter
  • 1 can of sweetened condensed milk
  • Chocolate sprinkles (optional)

 

Preparation

  • Place a saucepan over medium heat, and combine cocoa, butter and condensed milk.
  • Cook, stirring, until thickened, for about 10 minutes.
  • Remove from heat and let rest until cool enough to handle.
  • Form into small balls and roll over sprinkles.
  • Eat at once or chill until serving.
