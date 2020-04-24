Brigadeiro: the life of the party

This time around, let’s go to south America. If you have a sweet tooth, you are going to enjoy this recipe.

Brigadeiro is a Brazilian dessert you will find at any Brazilian party or gathering. This simple, tasty recipe is fun and easy to make, with only four ingredients.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of butter

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

Chocolate sprinkles (optional)

Preparation

Place a saucepan over medium heat, and combine cocoa, butter and condensed milk.

Cook, stirring, until thickened, for about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and let rest until cool enough to handle.

Form into small balls and roll over sprinkles.

Eat at once or chill until serving.