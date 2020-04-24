Brigadeiro: the life of the party
This time around, let’s go to south America. If you have a sweet tooth, you are going to enjoy this recipe.
Brigadeiro is a Brazilian dessert you will find at any Brazilian party or gathering. This simple, tasty recipe is fun and easy to make, with only four ingredients.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 can of sweetened condensed milk
- Chocolate sprinkles (optional)
Preparation
- Place a saucepan over medium heat, and combine cocoa, butter and condensed milk.
- Cook, stirring, until thickened, for about 10 minutes.
- Remove from heat and let rest until cool enough to handle.
- Form into small balls and roll over sprinkles.
- Eat at once or chill until serving.
