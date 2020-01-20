Saitsa Safewalk

As the daylight hours lessen as winter takes its nasty toll, students need not worry when travelling on campus or nearby to their homes. Campus Safewalk is here to help.

The Saitsa Campus Safewalk is run by volunteers who help fellow students get home safely in the dark. The safe walkers will go anywhere on campus and go anywhere within a ten-block radius to escort students, staff and visitors safely home or to transit.

They operate Monday to Friday from 6 P.M. to 11 P.M. the volunteers all get first aid training and are in radio contact with campus security.

They perform patrols around campus with different routes planned and check-in with there safe walk team back at their headquarters in the Stan Grad Building.

The Safewalk volunteers will help anybody in need and report anything they see to campus security.

Photos and Story By Jesse Boily