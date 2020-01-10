Introducing “FATDWAP”

Starting now, we at The Weal will bring you monthly recommendations for “Fun Activities to Do with Another Person.” They don’t have to be a significant other –spend some time with your best friend and take your mind off your classes for a little while. It’s a new year, so why not try something new? Grab another person, or even a group, and try an activity listed here!

Axe Throwing

This might sound a little out there at first, but it’s a surprisingly fun activity. The best part is that it requires no skill or prior experience, since a coach will be on hand to fine-tune your technique. Frustrated about assignments? Go take it out on some paper targets and give your arms a workout at the same time!

On a student budget, Axe Games is the best option, since the cost is $19.95 per person for a one-hour session. Booking a group of six can get you a private lane, but groups of fewer than six will get paired with other small groups, making this a cool way to meet new people.

Axe throwing works up an appetite, so Axe Games has a fully licensed kitchen and bar that offers favourites such as nachos, tater tots, and a variety of beers.

Axe Games is located at Suite #23, 2015 32 Ave NE. Mondays and Tuesdays are for private facility rentals, but their hours for the rest of the week offer busy students lots of times to drop in, chuck some axes, and have a lot of fun.

Escape Rooms

If you haven’t already done an escape room, then you absolutely need to. These brain-teasing rooms, which have neat themes or storylines, give you an hour to either escape the room or retrieve a hidden artifact.

I find that the optimum number of people in a group is four. Fewer than that and you have fewer people to come up with ideas, but more than that and it can get a bit boring.

Here’s a tip: don’t overthink this activity too much! Most places will let you have three clues if you get really stumped, but using clues means you forfeit a spot on the leaderboard.

The Locked Room has several locations in Calgary and offers more room options, but prices start at $27.95 per person. Escape2gether is located at Unit C6, 416 Meridian Rd SE, offers four room options, and is slightly cheaper at $25 per person. Whichever one you choose, you’re sure to enjoy solving the puzzles, riddles, and locks with a group of friends. Just make sure to book in advance!

Cross-country Skiing

For winter sports fanatics, cross-country skiing is a great way to get outdoors. Why not take advantage of Calgary’s closeness to the mountains and bring your skis to Canmore and Banff? The scenery is truly unbeatable – just be sure to check out trail conditions before you head out.

Discounted lift tickets from the Saitsa Resource Centre in MC107 cost between $64 and $88, depending on where you want to go.

If you don’t have gear, you can rent it from Sports Rent. Located at 4424 16thAve NW, it’s both close to SAIT and on the way out of the city, and an adult ski package costs just $22 for a day.

Tobogganing

Is there any activity that screams “winter fun” like tobogganing? Return to childhood for an afternoon by picking up a toboggan or Crazy Carpet and take to the hills of Confederation Park, conveniently located near SAIT. This is one activity that’s all but free and is best followed by hot chocolate (maybe with a splash of something a little stronger). You could even race with friends and chip in for a winner’s prize!

Paint Nights

What’s better than taking some time for self-expression, especially if you can have a drink while you do it?

These paint nights are on the higher end for cost at $40 per person, but you get two hours of painting with all supplies provided by the hosts, Team Merlot, so it’s definitely worth it. And you can take your painting home to liven up a dull dorm room! Since these events take place at pubs, they are 18+ only.

Jan. 14

Location: Joyce on 4thPub and restaurant, 506 24thAve SW

Time: 7 p.m.

Subject: Cardinal Pair Partner Painting

With this one, you and your friend leave with matched set of cardinals. Who needs friendship bracelets when you have paintings of birds and fond memories of making them?

Jan. 17

Location: WXYZ Lounge at Aloft Hotel, Unit 337 2359 Banff Trail NW

Time: 7 p.m.

Subject: Winter Wolf in Snow

Wolves are some of the most majestic creatures in the world. Join the pack and paint the night away.

Jan. 24

Location: The Cat N’ Fiddle, 540 16thAve NW

Time: 7 p.m.

Subject: Peaceful Nights

Take a break from schoolwork and let a peaceful evening of painting soothe away your worries.