Disney+: Everything you need to know

Disney+ is here, bringing everyone all the Disney shows you could ever think of. No more thinking about if you should stay up late to watch the oddly scheduled Simpsons episode at 3 a.m. on a school night.

They’ve brought all the shows to us under one streaming service.

Think of all the shows kids used to run home from school to watch. Yes – Suite Life of Zack and Cody, That’s so Raven, Evens Stevens, and Simpsons are now all in one area. No more bootleg shaky throwback nights for us.

This can be all yours for only $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Disney+ crash

The only drawbacks reported from the streaming service from its first day of launch on Nov. 12 was the heart-breaking hour-long crash.

However, Disney+ updated users of its Twitter of the issues.

“The demand for #Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience,” said Disney+.

Disney+ now running smoothly

Since then, the streaming service has had no problems.

This lets their audience enjoy their favourite original Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic series.

The streaming service has many more perks than its biggest competitors, such as simultaneous streams, 4K Ultra HD in Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atoms immersive audio.

Plus, it’s cheaper than its biggest competitor, Netflix.

Is it worth it?

For students who love Disney and miss the feeling you got from running home to watch your favourite episodes of the Simpsons, Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, Boy Meets World, Kim Possible, and Recess: yes, it’s so worth it.