Insatiable Season 2

Spoiler alert:this article contains spoilers about the Netflix series Insatiable.

Even after its controversial season one release, Insatiable season two is now on Netflix, as of Oct.11.

Its initial release was met with controversy because of Debby Ryan’s character, Patty Bladell, who loses 70 pounds due to an accident that led to her jaw being wired shut.

Despite the character being bubbly and friendly (at times), there is a constant darkness in her personality that keeps being hinted at throughout the show.

Her past seems to haunt her on every episode, but as the show seems to portray, she’s beautiful now, so it doesn’t matter anymore.

Insatiable’s fat-shaming scandal

In season one, Debby Ryan’s character is an overweight teen struggling with an eating disorder. She also struggles with constant bullying from her peers at school. Bladell then loses weight because of an unfortunate event where she can’t eat. After her speedy and inevitable recovery, her life changes.

Everyone around her seems to bow at her feet and she begins competing in pageants.

The show presents her as beautiful and self-loving after her weight loss. All of her previous habits have disappeared – all she needed was a life-altering accident.

The show’s first season did spark a petition which was signed by over 100,000 people against fat-shaming.

“While my classmates were out losing their virginity, I was at home stuffing another hole,”said Bladell in one episode.

This quote has been a recurring reason why viewers are petitioning for the cancellation of the show.

Has it changed in season 2?

This show has had celebrities boycotting its season two release, but has it changed its premise because of the season one controversies?

The show’s producers try, we will give them that.In one of the episodes we see Bladell mentoring a teenager into learning about selfcare, but the premise is still the same.

After the episode is over, Bladell reverts back to her regular, self-loathing self.

Will the producers of the show ever learn or listen to their viewers?

When I first tuned in to watch season two, I thought they had listened to their audience. People had voiced their opinions on the hurtful and hideous nature of the show. As I watched further, I realized they hadn’t listened.

If they haven’t changed it by now, I don’t think they will.