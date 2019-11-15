Warm mugs, warm hearts

There’s something about the winter that just makes school a little bit harder. People can get weighed down by the shorter days and the longer nights (I’m talking about studying). I live with four roommates, all of whom have personalities you can’t miss.

Somehow though, the looming winter has quieted our house down like only a fresh blanket of snow can. School is getting hard, commutes are getting cold, and bar lines just aren’t worth it anymore. The fact of the matter is, people are going through some shit.

That’s why I’m writing you this reminder that apple cider exists.

I whipped up some apple cider on a day the house was in a particularly somber mood and, I swear to Bill Murray, it put a big smile on every one of their faces. It’s good to remember that little acts of kindness can go a long way with people, particularly in the winter months. This recipe is ridiculously simple, and equally tasty.

I pulled the recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction, but as is standard for me, I have a tough time following the rules.

For this recipe you’ll need a potato masher, a strainer, some cheesecloth, and a large pot or crockpot.

I personally use a crockpot for everything. Probably because it fuels my need of starting commitments only to walk directly away from them.

Ingredients

10 Apples – Sally says a mixture of tart apples and sweet apples are the key to a nicely balanced flavour. I used Honey Crisp, Granny Smith, and Pink Lady apples.

1 Orange – Sally also says that the orange pairs perfectly with the cinnamon and provides a subtle balance to the flavours.

3 Cinnamon Sticks – I used 1 HEAPING Tbsp Cinnamon instead (Because I like sticking it to the man)

3/4 Cup White Sugar – I was only able to put in about half a cup of white sugar because I’m a broke boy and I ran out. I put in a table spoon of Aunt Jemimah to make up for it. I also stole a 1/4 cup of brown sugar from my roommate’s cupboard. (Sorry Jord, I’ll get you back.)

Method

Quarter your apples, and cut the core out of each individual slice. Remember to wash the apples before you chop them up. Also, don’t be like me and leave the stickers on.

Chop the orange into quarters and make sure to leave the peels on.

Put the apples and oranges into the crockpot or stock pot and cover with an inch of water. My crockpot wasn’t big enough so I just brought the water up to surface.

Combine the cinnamon and sugar with everything else and stir.

Cook for 3 hours on high, or 7 hours on low. If you’re using a large pot, it’s just as easy. Heat on high, and bring contents to a simmer. Drop the heat to medium and let simmer for two and a half hours.

Once cooked, mash the contents and simmer for one more hour.

Strain pot into a large bowl using a pasta strainer.

Strain the contents through your cheesecloth to remove the pulp. If you want a pulpy cider, skip this step.

Serve your cider warm to the person who needs it the most.

This recipe is honestly an instant classic on a cold wintery day. Thanks again to Sally’s Baking Addictionfor the inspiration to this recipe.