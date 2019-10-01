The Game Changers Movie Review

As more research and evidence is unearthed showing that reducing your meat and dairy intake and shifting towards a plant-based diet can make you healthier and reduce your carbon footprint, a star-studded documentary showcasing those benefits was released.

Making its one-night-only debut on Sept. 16, The Game Changers is a “a revolutionary documentary about meat, protein, and strength.”

Following UFC winner and special forces trainer, James Wilks, he delves into researching the optimal diet for recovery and training after a devastating injury he suffered in 2011.

Wilks stumbled across a study about Roman gladiators which concluded they ate little or no meat, which seemed far-fetched to him, as he had always believed animal protein was necessary to build muscle, recover from injury, and sustain energy.

Plant-based Superstar Athletes

The film showcases elite athletes, from Morgan Mitchell, two-time Australian 400m champion, Patrik Baboumian, world-record holding strongman, Derrick Morgan, Tennessee Titans linebacker, Bryant Jennings, heavyweight boxer, Dotsie Bausch, eight-time US national cycling champion, Kendrick Farris, American record-holding weightlifter, to Scott Jurek, record-holding ultramarathon runner, who follow a plant-based diet and are beating their meat-eating counterparts.

With executive producers like James Cameron, Jackie Chan, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Game Changers is a fascinating and shocking film that will change how a person looks at meat, our effect on the environment, and our bodies.

Yes, you can build muscle on a plant-based diet.

Yes, your body will recover well on a plant-based diet.

Yes, you don’t need to eat animal products three times a day to get your daily protein requirements.

Hitting your body’s caloric requirements in a day will suffice.

The rise of plant-based diets, not only among athletes, but in general, is becoming increasingly popular, especially as people are also looking at ways to reduce their carbon footprint on the planet.

It’s well-known the meat industry and animal agriculture are two of the biggest culprits in greenhouse gas emissions and their detrimental effect on the planet, both massively contributing to climate change, and it has people worried, not only in present day, but for the future.

Not all hope is lost, though.

Healthy AND Sustainable

There are many ways we can be sustainable now, and for the future. From driving less, supporting local people and companies instead of major companies and corporations, and limiting single-use items like plastic straws, and grocery bags by bringing your own.

Making efforts like filling your plate and grocery haul with plant-based foods instead of meat and dairy products are steps we can take to help the planet.

Reducing your animal intake and eating mostly plant-based is one of the most powerful and sustainable things one can do to reduce our impact on the environment.

We all have the opportunity to make an impact and change.