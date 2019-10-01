Saitsa Rebrand

This summer, Saitsa updated its brand identity (colours, logo, font, and website) for the new school year.

The logo was changed from the previous red and white crest, to a lowercase word with an asterisk-type shape.

Stephanie Collins, Saitsa Marketing and Communications Manager, believes the rebrand was necessary to help students understand the value behind their students’ association fees.

Prior to the change, students had difficulty identifying the difference between SAIT and Saitsa’s programs, services, operations, and events.

The original crest was simply dated. It worked for print, Collins explains, but today’s society is digital and the rebrand should be something that works for media and print.

“We are digital heavy as far as consumption, and how we view things,” said Collins.

The planning process for the new rebrand started two years ago in March, and featured a lot of research to see what products or services students associated with Saitsa.

Students, focus groups, the Saitsa Executive Council, and the Saitsa Board of Directors were all consulted in the process.

Alumni-Designed Graphics

The graphics for the rebrand were created by alumni Ian Regier (2001) in consultation with the Marketing and Communications department.

Saitsa was looking for something which complemented SAIT’s catalyst symbol but also uniquely set them apart.

They accomplished this by dropping the all-caps acronym-look of “SAITSA” to a word “Saitsa” which it is most commonly referred to around campus.

The asterisk symbolizes the five Saitsa core values, and expresses the idea that working together as a whole is greater than what can be achieved individually.

Easily Paired with The Gateway and Odyssey

The new rebrand also had to pair easily with existing brands such as The Gateway and Odyssey so as to not take away from their brand and recognition.

Saitsa chose violet because they wanted a colour that would stick out from SAIT’s historical red colour.

“If we really wanted to stand out and be innovative in our approach, violet was the way to go,” said Collins.

“The violet adds the vibrancy piece to help us elevate our presence on campus, and to answer the question of who we are, and what we do.”