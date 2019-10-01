Part of a Whole ‘Not just one man’

Brant Lauweryssen took third place in the first and second 8km races of the ACAC Grand Prix cross-country meets in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Three other men’s Trojan athletes also placed in the top ten of both races.

“Every year, we have our goals set for Nationals. The team medal is the one that counts the most, not any individual medal,” said Lauweryssen.

Lauweryssen, third year Business Administration student at SAIT, is a Trojans cross country competitor coming off of his third consecutive men’s team title.

Trojans Chasing History

If the Trojans win the 2019-2020 season, it would make SAIT the first men’s team in conference history to win a fourth-straight team title.

“Obviously our team is feeling good,” said Lauweryssen.

“Previous years we had a lot of expectations on us, I feel like no one really thinks it’s possible for us to win Nationals.”

Despite the skeptics, Lauweryssen sets his goals high.

Goal-Setter

“Our personal goals for some of the more experienced racers like [Jacque Saayman] and myself [is] to bring along the [less experienced] runners on our team and make them feel more confident,”

“We want to make the team really deep this year.”

SAIT hosted the season’s fourth ACAC Grand Prix event on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Confederation Park, and will host the ACAC Championship in late October.