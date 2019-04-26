Calgary Comic Expo returns.

The Calgary Entertainment and Comic Expo returns to Calgary, attracting artists, cosplayers, and collectors from all over the province.

Thursday night was the first day of the 4-day event, that brought guest celebrities from many favourite movies, television and web series.

It was Calgarian Jennah Amin’s first time at the Calgary Expo, and she suggests that newcomers be prepared to see many costumes.

Amin said that next year she would look closer into the events and panels put on by the Expo and check more of them out.

Highlights of this year’s Calgary Expo’s guest include Linda Carter, Zachery Levi, and Michael J. Fox.

The first day is known as “shopping night,” where many fans go to buy collectables for the one-day deals offered by vendors.

Vendors put on exclusive deals for attendees for the first night.

Many attendees dressed up as their favourite characters from their beloved television series and movies.

Be prepared to run into everything from Disney princesses, Darth Vader, or obscure anime characters.

Friday will bring the POW! Parade of Wonders, where cosplayers and celebrities will march down Stephen Avenue at 10:30 a.m., free to the public.

In a media release, Calgary Expo said, “last year it [POW! Parade of Wonders] attracted over 17,500 spectators and over 6,000 costumed fans.”