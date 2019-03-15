HIPE Hospital Day builds communication in medicine

Paramedics, lab techs, nurses, doctors, and more filled the Senator Burns building in the name of

patient care, and how they can all work better as a team.

Students from SAIT, the University of Calgary, Bow Valley College and Mount Royal University came to SAIT

campus on Feb. 23 for the Healthcare Interprofessional Education (HIPE) Club’s Hospital Day.

“The balance of real-life, hands-on simulations and the learning about other disciplines is such

an advantage,” said Jennifer Stefura, a register respiratory therapist and SAIT instructor.

Stefura is also the staff coordinator of the HIPE club on campus.

The attitude of inclusive workspaces was the central point of the event. This is the second year

SAIT has hosted HIPE Hospital Day, and the organizers were thrilled that the event grew in leaps and bounds.

“We’ve doubled attendance this year,” said Stefura, during the introductions on Saturday

morning.

The event included three simulations and three demonstrations.

Each group of five, or six students navigated the simulations—an emergency room, an intensive

care unit, and a patient within a ward—that included actors so students could learn in a

hands-on environment.

David Wei, a member of SAIT medical laboratory science club was equally excited to share

what they do with other professions.

“It’s a great way to put us out there as a part of the medical community.”

The laboratory science demonstration covered several topics, including different testing

techniques, blood typing and how med labs process the samples that are sent to them.

The teams moved through the simulations together throughout the day, and many said that by the

end of the day, they developed more simple, and quicker communication skills among their team.

That, said Akuffo, was the point of the event and the importance of interprofessional

communication can be a valuable skill necessary in the workplace.

“At present, I don’t think there’s any other platform that has that.”

The participants agreed and many saw an improvement in how they saw the other professions

around them and their roles.

Jamie Boyd, a third-year nursing student at the U of C, was very pleased with the whole

experience.

“There were a lot of skills that we can take with us into the real world.”

David Patterson, a SAIT student in the primary care paramedic program found himself wanting

to do more simulations even as the day ended.

“Let’s do another one,” he said as his team finished their simulation in the ICU room.

“Right now, I’d rather be in a hospital setting than in the truck,” he added.

His enthusiasm was shared by his teammate, Naman Siddiqu, a medical student at the U

of C.

“You don’t learn like this in a lecture theatre.”