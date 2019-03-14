The results are in! 2019 SAITSA EC election winners announced

After a high-strung, two day SAIT Students’ Association Executive Council (EC) Election on SAIT campus, winners for the 2019-2020 EC were announced at the Gateway the afternoon of March 14, 2019.

Tanya Pittis, Jess Beddow, and Garrett Koehler each won, and retained the positions of VP Academic, VP Student Life, and VP External. Pittis and Koehler ran unopposed in the election.

Ryan Morstad won the position of SAITSA President over fellow presidential candidate Deanna Balla. Morstad spent the last three years with SAITSA in a few capacities as SAITSA’s current Chairman of the Board of Directors, as a staff member, a club president and as a Board Director, according to Morstad’s platform on SAITSA.com

According to Morstad’s platform, key issues he’ll focus on as president will include increasing mental health funding for SAIT students, creating cannabis zones on SAIT campus, and advocating on the behalf of SAIT students for a fall reading week.

Seven candidates in total ran in this year’s election. Two for President, one for VP Academic, one for VP External, and three for VP student life.

The EC act as representatives for all of SAITSA’s membership, and strive to improve the experiences of SAIT students wherever possible.

