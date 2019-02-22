Resolve This: An update on students’ New Year’s resolutions

New Year’s resolutions are made right before New Year’s Eve, but are often dropped only a month into the new year.

According to Business Insider’s website, 80 per cent of New Year’s resolutions will be dropped by the second week of February.

“The thought of resolutions is very stressful to some people – instead, set goals for yourself, and try your best to stick with it,” says Rachele Kehler, a holistic life coach and counsellor from Vancouver, B.C.

“New Year’s resolutions can give direction, but they can also be inflexible,” says Avery Greenslade, an academic upgrading student at SAIT.

“If you’re not willing to bend your life around it, you probably won’t succeed.”

Some of the most common resolutions are eating healthier, getting in shape, and saving money.

Jaqueline Ledermann, a digital audio student at SAIT, finds the inspiration to keep her resolutions from Instagram.

“One of my resolutions is to be completely meat free – I’ve gained awareness from the meat industry, and their treatment of animals,” Ledermann says.

“I also made resolutions to get educated, which is why I’m here.

“I’m 27— about to turn 28, and I’ve never made a resolution, so it just clicked in my mind that it was time to do it,” she says.

While many people set New Year’s resolutions for themselves, others like Greenslade have given up on making them at all.

“I didn’t make a set resolution this year,” Greenslade says.

“I break them every year, so why try?”

“I’m pretty good at sticking to things, as long as it’s not New Year’s resolutions,” she says.

Kehler advises students to set attainable goals.

“Don’t stress too much, and do you best to stay on track.”