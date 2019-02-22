Métis endowment fund secured for $950,000 

Gift paves way for increasing Métis enrollment and support at SAIT

SAIT has announced the establishment of a new Métis Endowment Fund, made possible by major donations from the Métis Education Foundation and TransCanada.

Through a partnership between SAIT, the Metis Education Foundation (through the Rupertsland Institute), and TransCanada, a total of $850,000 has been newly secured to support Métis students at SAIT.

The $850,000 is comprised of a $500,000 donation by the Metis Education Foundation, a commitment by SAIT to allocate $250,000 to the fund over the next ten years, as well as a $100,000 donation by the TransCanada Corporation. Combined with an existing $100,000 from prior donations, the announcement means a total of $950,000 has been raised.

The fund will create new opportunities for Métis people pursuing post-secondary education in Alberta, said Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta.

“We have students going to all education levels across the province, and we want to make sure they can choose [where they want to go to school], and not feel they must go somewhere to be supported,” said Poitras.

“In the past [financial support] made students determine where they could go [to school] – this support was very badly needed.”

The creation of the fund will have an impact beyond the lives of students, she said.

“It’s not only important to [students] – it’s important to their families, and it’s important to their communities.”

The establishment of the endowment will expand opportunities and support for Métis people to pursue post-secondary education in Alberta, both now and in the future, said Heather Magotiaux, SAIT Vice President, External Relations.

“We have about 250 Métis students at SAIT now, and this will go a long way in supporting them – and now only them, but future generations of students as well.”

The endowment ensures scholarships funding for Métis students at SAIT will be sustainable indefinitely, explained Magotiaux.

“The principal will be invested and kept in perpetuity, and we will use a portion of the interest raised on that endowment to fund these scholarship supports for students,” she said.

“Our hope is that we will have all the terms of scholarship finalized in cooperation with our partners, so we can offer students support as soon as possible.”