A mug cake to kill the cold: A soul-warming recipe for the perfect chocolate cake

With everyone being plagued with frostbite and frozen toes, it’s hard to imagine doing anything other than bundling up on a couch.

This recent cold snap is brutal, making it the perfect time to indulge in a delicious chocolate mug cake.

This recipe is quick, easy, and guaranteed to warm your soul. This recipe does not contain eggs, and everything can be substituted for vegan alternatives. Thanks to Pauline Sutherland, a student at the University of Calgary, for her family recipe.

Prep time – 5 min.

Cook time – 1-2 min.

Ingredients:

¼ cup flour

2 tbsp cocoa

¼ tsp baking powder

1-2 tbsp white sugar

Dash of salt

2 tbsp canola oil or equivalent

¼ cup milk or alternative (Chocolate soy brings the cake to a whole new level)

½ tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

Combine dry ingredients into a coffee mug or small bowl

Add oil and vanilla extract (Add extra extract for extra soul-warming)

Whisk in milk using a fork

Microwave contents for 1-2 min (1 min. for gooey cake, 2 min. for cooked through)

Garnish: (optional)

Top with ice-cream, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, or mint. Maybe even some sprinkles if you feel like getting wild.