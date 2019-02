Somerset-Bridlewood-bound Calgary Transit service was briefly delayed due to a collision at the SAIT LRT station’s crossing around 10 a.m., Feb. 8, 2019

As of 11:40 a.m. today, the car has been towed, and transit service has resumed according to a tweet by Calgary Transit.

According to 660 News, the vehicle’s driver only sustained minor injuries and wasn’t transported to a hospital.

A car sits empty with it’s driver side dented, and window completely broken in clean after colliding with a Somert Bridlewood-bound Calgary Transit C-Train the morning of Feb. 8, 2019 just outside of the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology’s main campus in central Calgary, Alta., Canada. (Photo by Ruwald de Fortier/The Weal)

A Somert Bridlewood-bound Calgary Transit C-Train sits still after colliding with a vehicle the morning of Feb. 8, 2019 just outside of the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology’s main campus in central Calgary, Alta., Canada. (Photo by Ruwald de Fortier/The Weal)

A car sits empty with it’s driver side dented, and window completely broken in clean after colliding with a Somert Bridlewood-bound Calgary Transit C-Train the morning of Feb. 8, 2019 just outside of the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology’s main campus in central Calgary, Alta., Canada. (Photo by Ruwald de Fortier/The Weal)

(Photo by Ruwald de Fortier/The Weal)