West coast veterans Skiitour smash The Gateway to close out SAITSA’s Polar Jam

With the recent icy relations between Whistler and Calgary, DJ duo Skiitour came to the rescue at The Gateway on Jan. 12, bringing good vibes to thaw things out.

The show, free for SAIT students, was the closing event for SAITSA’s Polar Jam, a week-long back-to-school events sponsored by Monster Energy.

DJs Tim Livingstone and Dave Rollie, who make up Skiitour, started performing together in Whistler. After playing together for over eight years, they have risen from the Whistler club scene to become one of Canada’s premier DJ exports.

Many in the crowd were clothed in furry jackets and neon ski gear to match with the duo, who stepped on stage in ski goggles and arctic vests, and sprayed the crowd with foam “snow” and balloons.

Skiitour gained notoriety in the Western Canadian party scene by wearing ski gear and renting a snow making machine during their first Shambhala performance in 2013, which has now become a tradition for the DJs and their fans alike.

They are now regular performers at Shambhala, Bass Coast, Austral Harvest, and Burning Man.

Skiitour have also extended their reach overseas, playing shows across Europe and Australia this year.

The group released several tracks and small EPs in the latter half of 2018. Highlights include songs Redlight with German DJ Martin Horger, and Bad Behaviour with Smalltown DJs and Dances with White Girls, both of which are currently climbing dance music charts.

Smalltown DJs opened the show for Skiitour, warming the crowd up with a set packed with bass-heavy party music.

To accommodate the massive stage setup and the sweaty 400-person crowd, the Gateway opened up the back room, giving everyone more room for the ski-themed dance party.

“We’re hoping to make this an annual event,” said Jessica L’Heureux, SAITSA’s assistant manager of events and programming, who oversaw the show dressed in the obligatory toque and goggles.

The crowd cheered with approval as Skiitour dropped Bad Behaviour early in the set, and the DJs responded by covering the hungry crowd in more foam.

Over the course of the show, the heavy bass music tested the Campus Centre’s structural integrity, rattling off one of the light covers above the crowd.

SAIT’s Polar Jam kicks off a busy first half of 2019 for Skiitour, with a number of shows scheduled all over Western Canada and the Northwestern U.S., before they return home for another busy summer festival circuit.

“I love catching these guys whenever they’re in town,” said Braeden Rypien, a former SAIT student in attendance, who says he’s seen the band three times already. It’s a testament to Skiitour’s rigorous touring schedule and their engaging live show winning over audiences everywhere.

As the night wore on, Skiitour steered the show towards the end by playing their newest hit Redlight, and then closed the show by dropping the mid 90’s classic rave tune Badass by DJ Aphrodite.

At the end of the night, the guys walked off the stage to rowdy cheers, leaving the Gateway looking like a sweaty Whistler après-ski party.