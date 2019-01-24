Polar Jam breaks ice and kicks off the winter term

Kicking off the 2019 winter semester, SAITSA held its third annual Polar Jam, hosting various events all over campus throughout the week.

The host of events held by SAITSA included skating in the SAIT arena with free hot chocolate, the Polar Jam Expo, Wingo at the Gateway, a winter carnival in the atrium, and more.

Though the Polar Jam is a relatively new initiative, SAIT has historically hosted a winter carnival of sorts, bringing in new services and options for students to check out every year.

“Many students don’t even really know about a vast majority of the services we have on campus,” said SAITSA VP Student Life, Jess Beddow.

“We’re aiming to spread some awareness about everything we have to offer here on campus, and let students know that being here isn’t just about grades and classes.”

The Polar Jam Expo, held in the Stan Grad Atrium on Jan. 9, was an opportunity for students to learn about some of the cool things hosted around campus, including various student services, and deals and discounts for many off-campus things for adventurous students.

Set up like a miniature trade show, the Polar Jam Expo saw booths from SAITSA Elections, SAIT Alumni, The Rec Room, Lake Louise Ski Resort, Canmore Inn, Apathy is Boring, and IPG Paintball, among many others.

Student services and activities promoted included clubs, security, mental health, peer support, residence, the Gateway, the Odyssey, and First 8.

Billie Rae Busby, representing the SAIT Trojans, was present at the expo helping to spread awareness about the fifth annual Make Some Noise for Mental Health campaign.

“We want to let students know it’s okay to not be okay, and you don’t have to have a mental illness to need to get help,” said Busby.

“So far we’ve had a huge amount of success opening the conversation for students, and expanding the campaign.”

Similarly advertised, First 8’s booth was geared towards opening discussion with students regarding who they are, and what they’ve been working on to better student life around campus.

The eight weeks of activities brought about by First 8 traverse anything outside of homework. Events such as Pet a Puppy, fitness classes, Pride Week, and student success courses are available.

More details regarding the participants of the expo as well as student services can be found on SAITSA’s website.