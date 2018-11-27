Whitehorse: a new twist on the classics. Whitehorse releases an instant classic with their new Christmas album

Now that the snow has begun falling and the temperature has begun plunging, it is time to dust off those Christmas albums, update your Spotify or Apple music, and listen to your favourite guilty pleasure Christmas song – except this year, you may have to add another album to your playlist.

Husband-and-wife duo Whitehorse returns with “A Whitehorse Winter Classic,” released in November 2018 on Six Shooter Records. The album, which features nine Christmas-themed songs, offers listeners a new take on traditional Christmas music. The twist is that these are mostly original Christmas songs, any of which would serve as good company in your Christmas playlist.

Whitehorse, consisting of Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland, are based out of Ontario and are known primarily for their self titled EP, as well as “The Fate of the World Depends on this Kiss” and “The Northern South, Vol 1.,” both of which were nominated for Juno Awards and were long listed for the Polaris Music Prize.

With “A Whitehorse Winter Classic,” the duo provides listeners with what they have come to expect from the husband and wife duo, their traditional music style backed up by McClelland’s well-known vocal ability and range. The album also has an excellent cover of Elvis Presley’s 1957 “Blue Christmas”, which, while not as strong as the original, is a nice spin on a beloved Christmas classic.

The album also features a strong cover of The Pretenders song “2,000 Miles”, from the 1984 album “Learning to Crawl”.

The album is a perfect pairing with any lover of Christmas and a nice hot toddy. It is strong enough to turn even the biggest Grinch into a fan of the holiday.