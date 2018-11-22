Attention SAIT! Pay it forward this holiday season, artisan craft market coming to SAIT’s MacDonald Hall today

Students can pay it forward this holiday season by opting to support local artisans instead of big department stores and retail chains.

“When you meet artisans, you’ll quickly notice how passionate they are about their work.

“You’re kind of buying a part of their dream when you support them,” said Julian Ochs, market manager at Mountain Made Market, a local hand-made artisan collective.

Mountain Made Market is hosting its second annual artisan craft market in MacDonald Hall at SAIT on Thursday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with more than 20 vendors expected to attend.

According to Ochs, there was a large turnout at last year’s craft market, which could mean students are more than willing to pick up a unique, hand-crafted gift rather than a mass-produced one.

Ochs said students can help creative industries thrive by supporting an artisan, craftsperson, or a small business directly.

“All the gifts you’re going to find are going to be made and selected with a lot of love and passion.

“You’re also showing that you’re thoughtful in what you’ve selected for somebody special,” said Ochs, noting that if students plan ahead they can get an artist to make custom work that is more meaningful.

Sonya Procter, artist at Prairie Woods Pens and Paintings, and Zazzi Planner, a company that specializes in custom planners, will be participating in the craft market for the first time this year.

“One thing I feel really strong about is when you go to a market and you see people who have created, and you see what they’ve created… it really just gives hope for humanity seeing how creative people are,” said Procter.

Storytelling is an important part of Procter’s artwork, and she incorporates a unique stamp in her mixed media art, specializing in stationary, stampwork, and custom planners.

The stamp was handed down to her from her great-grandfather, a cobbler who emigrated to Canada from England in the early 1900s.

“I know other artisans too, and they do the same kind of storytelling through their art.

“Going to the mall, you don’t get that.”

Lynda Leddy, lampwork artisan at Dragonflamebeads, who will be participating in the event for the second time this year, said that buying handmade supports the community, which is critical.

“When somebody buys from me, they’re buying something I’ve put a lot of time and effort into, and it supports me doing this going forward,” said Leddy.

“You’re supporting families that are trying to make some extra money or are trying to get their business off the ground.

“It supports that single mom who is trying to make a little extra money.”