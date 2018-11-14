Apple season calls for apple crisp: A classic recipe for the perfect use of ripe apples

Baking a delicious apple and cinnamon classic is the best way to celebrate a crisp fall day. Stock up on the ingredients, as you’ll want to make this quick and easy apple crisp again and again. This recipe from Chatelaine makes the kitchen smell divine.

Classic apple crisp

From Chatelaine’s website

Prep – 20 min.

Total time – 50 min. plus 2 hour cooling time

Serves – 8

Ingredients:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup large-flake oats

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter

Filling:

6 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cut into slices

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

Topping:

Ice cream (optional)

Instructions:

1. PREHEAT oven to 375F.

2. TOPPING: Stir flour, oats, brown sugar, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp cinnamon in a bowl. Grate in butter and work in, using fingertips, until crumbly with some sandy texture remaining. Refrigerate.

3. FILLING: Toss apples, granulated sugar, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp salt in a large bowl. Transfer to an 8” baking dish or pan.

4. SPRINKLE topping evenly over apples. Bake until top is golden and juices are bubbling around edges, about 30 min. Let cool for two hours. Serve with ice cream.