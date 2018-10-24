Trick-or-treat yourself: At the Globe, 12-hour horror movie festival set for Oct. 27

The Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) will be hosting their annual 12-hour horror movie marathon on Oct. 27 at the Globe Cinema.

The first film has already been announced, and it’s a gruesome one, titled Hell Fest.

The film has all the makings of a devilish slasher film – teenagers, a carnival, and a serial killer.

Recently released, the film features three young women and their boyfriends who go to a travelling carnival called Hell Fest. The night turns into a shit show as a masked serial killer decides to use the carnival grounds for his own desires.

The CUFF lineup over the past few years have been nothing short of spook-tacular, with films such as Cult of Chucky, and the various Nightmare on Elm Street series.

Cameron Macgowan, lead programmer at CUFF, said they were not going to stick to a theme this year in their movie selection.

For the last three marathons, CUFF had stuck with a theme when picking their films. However, Macgowan said this year they were picking their “favourite, lesser-known horror films.”

“We really want to keep ours [movie marathon] special and unique with niche titles that people may not have experienced in the theatre yet,” said Macgowan.

There will be a bar open until 2 a.m., and alcohol will be served for the first four films.

In between films, there will also be a costume contest at midnight, with various giveaways happening throughout the night.

The best tip Macgowan can give for those interested in lasting the whole 12 hours, is to not have any caffeine until 4 a.m., he said.

Tickets are $20 and $18 for members of the Globe.