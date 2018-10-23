Warm up with Butternut Squash soup

The desire for warm comfort food increases with the dropping temperature, and steaming soup is a classic home comfort dish.

The Food Network’s butternut squash soup recipe is the perfect way to stay warm while making your kitchen smell amazing.

Butternut Squash Soup

Recipe from Food Network

Prep – 20 minutes

Cook – 40 minutes

Total time – 1 hour

6 servings

Ingredients

One 2-to-3-pound butternut squash (peeled and seeded)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium onion (chopped)

6 cups chicken stock

Nutmeg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Cut squash into 1-inch chunks

Melt butter in pot, and add onion (cook until translucent, about 8 minutes)

Add squash and stock – bring to a simmer (cook until squash is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes)

Remove squash chunks and purée in blender (return blended squash to pot)

Stir and season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper

Enjoy!