ScreamFest takes its last breath in final iteration of the popular horror festival

As Screamfest gears up for its 13th and final year, no amount of effort is being spared to make sure it goes out with a bang.

Mike Sheppard, owner of Screamfest, is teaming up with Zombie House to bring in a seventh attraction to the grounds. In this attraction, however, participants must sign a waiver because the actor’s will be allowed to touch you.

Sheppard said the actors have been strictly trained not to grab or touch inappropriately, and the owners will be in house overseeing the show the whole time.

Screamfest is also partnering with A/Maze to bring four escape rooms to the grounds this year.

“We wanted to show off and bring attention to a lot more local content this year, which helps them out and hopefully gets us working together again in the future,” said Sheppard.

Some of the performances coming to Screamfest include Indigo Circus, Visha Loo, Circus of Hell, Scream Queens, and Neil E. Dee’s Danger Thrill Show.

“The show makes for an awesome evening out to have some fun and laugh as you and your friends get scared,” said Sheppard.

“For a lot of students it also makes for a good night to de-stress.”

For SAIT students, Sheppard recommended checking out the show’s adult-only night on Oct. 26 as alcohol will be allowed all around the grounds, rather than being restricted to the bar on-site.

“My favourite of the houses on site has to be the ‘What Lurks in the Dark,’” said Sheppard.

“We’ve put so much effort into the fancy props and makeup of the other houses, and it is our slowest moving house becauseit’s 90 per cent pitch-black, but there’s something humble and terrifying of not being able to see what comes next.”

Halloween lovers fear not, as Sheppard isn’t done scaring our socks off with the conclusion of Screamfest.

Sheppard has partnered up with CanWest Productions to create a new Halloween expo slated to start up next year, named ‘Hex.’

“So many say they don’t want to be scared, but love Halloween, so we think the combination of a trade show type event and Screamfest will appeal to a larger audience,” said Sheppard.

Screamfest runs until Halloween. More information can be found at screamfest.ca.