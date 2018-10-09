Who you gonna call? Open your mind to the possibilities of the unexplained

Since we have entered the season of ghosts, ghouls and other paranormal creatures, it seems to me that an examination of the supernatural is in order.

Despite a long-held fascination with the macabre and the otherworldly, my attitude toward it has, like Fox Mulder, always been “I want to believe.” My personal encounters with the supernatural are mostly limited to some strange shenanigans with my picture frames.

Diehard ghost enthusiasts may be as disappointed as I was to learn that despite its hundred-year history, SAIT is pretty much bereft of spooks and specters. There are rumours of ghostly activity in Heritage Hall, but the stories surrounding that ghost just do not add up.

According to an article published in The Weal a few years ago, helpfully provided by SAIT archivist Karly Sawatzky, some people reported objects moving and lights turning on by themselves. The possible presence, nicknamed Rose, is purported to be the spirit of a nurse, since the Institute was used as a hospital during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic.

However, Heritage Hall was not built until 1921, which makes that story a little unlikely.

I have never noticed any supernatural goings-on at Heritage Hall, but that may simply be because I am never there late enough. “Rose” is supposedly more active at night.

SAIT aside, there are plenty of locations in the city that are said to be haunted. In the almost 150 years since its founding, Calgary has seen several funeral-homes-turned-pubs boast stories of ghostly activity, as well as at least one church, some restaurants and one or two of the buildings in Heritage Park.

Chill-seekers also have no shortage of events such as ghost tours in various areas of the city, including Inglewood, Kensington, and downtown.

If there is any time to open one’s mind to the infinite possibilities of the universe, it is the dark and eerie days of October. There is something about skeletal trees, full moons and howling winds that can send a shiver down the spine of even the most skeptical person.

After all, there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in our philosophies.