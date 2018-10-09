That Alberta sound: Wide Cut Weekend brings Alberta music to the forefront

Alberta has a lot of musicians, some great ones. Wide Cut Weekend aims to showcase that Alberta sound.

Now entering its fourth year, Wide Cut is a music festival focused primarily on roots, folk, blues and country. The unique aspect of Wide Cut, what makes it so different from other festivals in Calgary, is it’s devotion to Alberta and its artists.

“This year we are really proud that over 90 per cent of our artists are Canadian and even more 60 per cent are Albertan,” said Allison Brock, the festival’s artistic director.

Wide Cut differs from other festivals offered in Alberta; the Calgary Folk Festival, Sled Island or the Edmonton Folk Festival to name a few.

“A smaller artist who at the Calgary or Edmonton Folk Festival would get a bad time like Sunday morning is given a much better spot at Wide Cut.”

Wide Cut Weekend offers a narrower focus on Albertan music and Canadiana style.

Brock has been with the festival since its inception and was one of six original board members.

“We wanted a place where all of these great artists could play and so we started Wide Cut.”

As Brock suggested, Wide Cut is meant to plant the seed in Albertan music. The primary purpose of the festival is to make Albertan musicians feel like stars and feel appreciated.

This year, some of the highlights are The Georgia Fats, Amy Nelson, Skinny Dyck & The Chicken Catchers, and almost a dozen more. Brock is personally excited for Fats Kaplin & Kristi Rose, an American string band and connoisseurs of contemporary folk and world music.

Wide Cut weekend runs from Thursday, Oct. 11- Saturday, Oct. 13 at venues across the city. To learn more about the festival go to https://widecutweekend.com/.