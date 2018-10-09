El Furniture Warehouse: Order any food on the menu for $5.95 at the new Stephen Ave. downtown restaurant

El Furniture Warehouse, a restaurant located in downtown Calgary, boasts an economical price, with each food item on their menu costing $5.95.

“It’s right up a student’s alley,” said Marc Solomon, 34, operating partner with El Furniture Warehouse since March 2018.

Solomon said the reason they price their food so cheaply is because it gives them a strategic advantage over their competitors. They’re able to do this because the people at their head office in Vancouver know how to crunch numbers very well.

Calgary’s El Furniture Warehouse is part of The Warehouse Group, which has a chain of restaurants across the country.

According to Solomon, the origin of the name is a bit of a myth within the company.

The common story is that they came up with the name because the first restaurant, in Vancouver, was previously an old furniture warehouse.

Solomon said each of the restaurants have a similar look to them, but the managers and owners at each store give their locations a special flare depending on the neighbourhood the restaurant is in.

He said the restaurant’s main goal is to provide fresh service for people of all ages, so they can enjoy a good meal and have fun.

The main demographic among all locations is ages 18 to 28, but because the Calgary restaurant is located downtown on Stephen Avenue, the age range tends to be a bit higher and includes more business-people.

Solomon’s favourite part about the restaurant is the people. He said the staff are great to hang out with.

“It’s a pretty fun environment to be in.”

Judith Eising, 66, is from Australia, and ate at El Furniture Warehouse during her first day in Calgary.

She found the service to be friendly, and the food fresh and delicious.

Eising said that the price was one thing that sets this restaurant apart from other restaurants.

“Where can you get something for that [price] with such beautiful fresh produce?”

While the food is cheap, the drinks are priced on par with other restaurants in the area.

Calgarian Qyn Bayley-Hay, 31, visited El Furniture Warehouse for the first time on Sept. 8.

Bayley-Hay said his favourite thing about the restaurant is the atmosphere.

“For the downtown of a major city it’s very uncomplicated, not pretentious,” said Bayley-Hay.

“I stopped by because I needed lunch, and I just strolled in there. I don’t feel like I had to plan ahead.”

Bayley-Hay said he wishes that the restaurant had more of a social media presence.