Bar hopping Comfort is key when it comes to pubs

To quote a TV show, Cheers, that is much, much older than me, “sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name.”

The great thing about shows set in bars is that they seem like the perfect places to just hang out. The staff know the characters’ names, the music is usually awesome and, most importantly, the characters have an amazing time. Everyone is comfortable, that is the key to the ideal pub.

There is no real recipe to make a “perfect” pub, that’s why there are so many different types:

Dives, karaoke, sports, craft: there really are a lot of options out there.

When asked, SAIT students had a somewhat similar and somewhat different idea of what a good bar would look like.

“I love it when a pub has a good soup,” said architectural student Jessica Kapadia.

My favourite bars are the ones that have a theme or aesthetic. The Bear and Kilt downtown is a special spot for me. There is a tremendous staff there, the food is awesome and the place always has a superb atmosphere.

One thing every good bar or pub should have is fantastic staff. No one likes getting service from someone with a bad case of the Mondays every day of the week. When your waitress or bartender is friendly, welcoming, funny and listens well, it sets the tone for a great experience.

Another key to a great experience is the food. Bars should have a vast food menu that accommodates whatever patrons are in the mood for.

The same thing goes for drinks. Maybe you are in the mood for a Guinness, a rum and Coke, or just a Coke. If you want it, they should have it.

A great spot will always allow you to be yourself. If you’ve had a few and feel like belting out some Bon Jovi on a stage, a great pub should let you do that.

People love it when events happen at these places. Usually you can find a few folks with the same interests to go down with you and have a good time. Whether it be karaoke, wing night, trivia night, or whatever you think is fun, chances are that a nearby spot has something like that happening.

The three things that make my ideal pub: good service, good food and fun events. If all those three things are hit, I’m in the right place.