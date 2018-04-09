Raspberry White Chocolate Scones By Larissa Costella, Baking & Pastry Arts Student

(Makes 12)

This recipe has been adapted from the original in an effort to simplify it for home baking.

2 cups plus 6 Tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

Scant 1/4 cup sugar

1 Tbsp baking powder

1/2 cup butter, chilled and cut into cubes

1 cup buttermilk (if you do not have buttermilk, you can simply make your own by using regular milk, and replacing 1 Tbsp of the milk with 1 Tbsp of lemon juice)

2 eggs

1/4 cup chopped white chocolate

1/2 cup frozen raspberries, do not thaw (or more if you fancy)

Turbinado sugar for sprinkling (optional)

Preheat your oven to 425 °F

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, sugar and baking powder. Toss in the cubes of chilled butter. Use your fingers to mix the butter into the flour, breaking the cubes into smaller pieces until they are about the size of peas. Don’t completely blend it in; you should still be able to see chunks of butter in the mixture.

Toss in the white chocolate chunks and frozen raspberries and toss gently to disperse them into the flour mixture. In a small bowl, whisk the egg into the buttermilk. Pour the liquid ingredients into the flour mixture and stir together very gently until the flour is just moistened. Do not over mix or you will break down the berries too much, resulting a muddy pink wad of tough dough.

Using an ice cream scoop or two large spoons, drop portions of dough onto parchment lined baking sheets. You should end up with about 12 scones. If you like, sprinkle them with sugar to add a lovely crunchy top to them. I like to use turbinado (also known as raw) sugar, but whatever you have on hand will do. Pop the tray into the oven, and bake for about 12-15 minutes until they are nice and golden brown on the outside, and on the bottoms as well. Best enjoyed warm with butter and a cup of tea.