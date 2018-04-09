Stephen Avenue gets snow from Banff

A stretch of Stephen Avenue will be filled with snow and people freestyle skiing and snowboarding on April 26.

Banff’s Sunshine Village Ski Resort will be hosting their annual Downtown Throwdown and dumping three tonnes of snow straight from the Canadian Rockies onto Stephen Avenue.

“We want to bring the snow from the mountains to downtown Calgary to remind people that there’s still over a month left of skiing (and snowboarding),” said Kendra Scurfield, the media and communications manager of Sunshine Village.

Sunshine Village packs a dump truck full of snow and transports it to Calgary in preparation for the event.

Connor Wilson, an avid skiis currently working on a film about street skiing and snowboarding. He said he enjoys watching freestyle riders because of how excited the audience can get when a rider lands an interesting trick.

“Usually the audience is enjoying it way more than the people doing it,” said Wilson.

He added that when he’s out filming his friends freestyle skiing or snowboarding, there are a number of people walking by that stop to watch because they have never seen people do it before.

“It’s definitely something a lot of people don’t get to see in their daily lives,” said Wilson.

The Downtown Throwdown itself typically contains one feature such as a rail or a ramp. In 2017’s Throwdown, a rail was set up for the participating freestyle skiers and snowboarders.

While the skiers and snowboarders participate through invite only, Sunshine Village welcomes people to come down and enjoy the free samples that will be given out and the chance to see freestyle riders perform right in downtown Calgary.

Sunshine Village prides itself on providing family fun outdoors, so the event will cater to people of all-ages.

They provide spring classes as well as a discounted price for students.

The resort is open until May 21.