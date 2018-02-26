Winter driving safety can save lives

Driving in winter conditions can be very dangerous, and there are many learning resources available to better our safety knowledge.

The Canada Safety Council website has a comprehensive list of tips and behaviours that will benefit your winter driving safety.

One of the first tips available is to ensure your vehicle is prepared for the conditions. This includes equipping your car with winter tires, a snowbrush and ice scraper as well as emergency items like a light shovel, jumper cables and a flashlight.

Another tip they offer is to avoid tailgating.

“Stopping takes much longer on snowy and icy roads than on dry pavement, so be sure to leave enough room between your vehicle and the one in front of you,” the website reads.

The website also suggests avoiding the use of cruise control.

“Never use cruise control if conditions are snowy, icy or wet, because if your car hydroplanes, your car will try to accelerate and you may lose control of your vehicle,” the website reads.

Overall, the Canada Safety Council discourages travelling during dangerous conditions.

“If road conditions are dangerous, consider making alternate travel arrangements or postponing your tip until conditions improve,” the website continued.

Transportation Alberta supports many of these tips in an official document available on their website all about safe winter driving.

Along with the suggested behaviours above, the Transportation Alberta document also encourages drivers to keep headlights on all the time, and not to rely on daytime running lights.

Keeping the gas tank over half-full is also beneficial, according to Transportation Alberta.

“The extra volume can help reduce moisture problems in your fuel system and it adds extra weight to your vehicle,” the document reads.

“A topped up gas tank will also be an asset if you become stranded.”

Despite all safety measures, sometimes conditions do get the better of drivers and you find yourself out of control of your car.

Transportation Alberta offers a tip that could save you from injury or even death if that happens.

If your car starts to skid, move your foot off the brakes and steer in the direction you want to go. When you get your grip again, brake firmly and smoothly.