Eagles flying high after Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52 to achieve the first Super Bowl win in Eagles franchise history.

“Well it really hasn’t sunk in completely yet, you know I can remember back even as a player winning this game what it felt like. I think it’s a little more special waking up today knowing you’ve accomplished something you’ve set out to achieve in April,” said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in a press conference.

Despite being 4.5-point underdogs to lose the Super Bowl, the Eagles pulled out the historic win to beat the defending champs.

The Eagles embraced the underdog role the entire playoffs, even wearing dog masks to make it official. They were against all odds and favoured to lose to the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round, and then again against the Minnesota Vikings in the National Football Conference championship game.

The main story of the game was the matchup between the two quarterbacks, Nick Foles and Tom Brady. Nick Foles started the season as the backup quarterback for the Eagles, but he took over as the starter when second-year quarterback Carson Wentz was injured late in the year with a torn ACL.

Both quarterbacks played at a high level, leading their teams to the highest scoring Super Bowl in the history of the National Football League (NFL). Tom Brady threw for 505 yards and completed 28 passes out of 48 attempts and three touchdowns. Nick Foles won Super Bowl MVP and threw for 373 yards with 28 completions in 43 attempts and three touchdowns.

The game didn’t have much defense, and it seemed as if whoever made the first defensive stop or caused a turnover, was going to win the game. When the Patriots needed a turnover most, safety Duron Harmon intercepted a pass from Nick Foles while the Eagles lead 15-6 in the second quarter.

The biggest defensive play that sealed the Patriots’ fate came in the fourth quarter. With 2:09 remaining in the game, and the Eagles winning 38-33, the Patriots looked like they were going to march down field because they scored touchdowns on their last three possessions. Eagles defensive end, Brandon Graham, rushed off knocking the ball right out of Brady’s hand and the Eagles recovering.

According to an article on bleacherreport.com, Tom Brady gave credit to the Eagles defense saying, “they made one good play at the right time.”

The Eagles then marched down the field and Eagles kicker, Jake Elliott, kicked a 46-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 41-33 with 1:05 remaining. The Patriots drove about half way down the field with Brady’s last second Hail Mary pass being knocked down incomplete.

The Patriots ran out of time and the rest is history. The Eagles became Super Bowl 52 champions.