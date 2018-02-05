The EC is here for you

Dear Students,

I would like to thank the Weal for their commitment to providing a space for us, your elected representatives, to communicate in an unfiltered and impactful way. While The Weal is funded by SAITSA, they are in no way obligated to provide this space for us. We are thankful for this and take a great degree of pride in the articles we have submitted in the past.

One of the reasons I personally ran for my position was to improve transparency of the organization and get down to the bottom of problems I perceived to have existed. The night I was elected, I told a fellow journalist that we were going to finally create some change this year. We were going to stick it to the man!

Even as a complete stranger, I was welcomed with open arms into SAITSA. The staff seemed eager to lend support and create meaningful opportunities for me – a 19 year old with little professional and life experience.

The conspiracies I once had quickly vanished as I began to understand the internal workings of SAITSA. I came to understand that student executives and SAITSA staff are genuinely working in the best interest of students.

I guess you could say I was red pilled.

As a journalism student, I have taken every opportunity to submit an article for the Executive Corner. I have a passion for communications and a desire to fulfill my campaign promise of remaining transparent. That’s why I gave you the cold hard facts on the tuition freeze while many other representatives in the province told their students it was the best thing since sliced bread.

Like many other SAIT students, we as executives are busy. Through overseeing the organization, following through on responsibilities within our individual positions, and attending class, things can get stressful.

I want to make it clear that I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world, and am beyond grateful to be where I am today.

However, there are days when the demands of work, woes in our personal lives, and stresses of being a student make life difficult. It’s important to understand that behind these titles sit four students who struggle with feelings of self-doubt, anxiety, and fear, just like everyone else.

That being said, I am very proud of my team this year, in particular, the transparency and engagement that we have continuosly strived towards improving. From giving classroom talks to over 3000 students, to gaining student feedback via surveys and sticky notes, to simply talking with students one on one, I can confidentially say we have made immense efforts in finding out what the heck students want. (It’s free food and puppy rooms, by the way)

As representatives we are genuinely curious as to how we can improve our services and organization. That being said, I urge you to reach out to us and allow us to answer before taking to The Weal with your concerns.

As VP External, I don’t directly work with students as much as my teammates, so I would love to hear from you. Please feel free to send me, or any of my teammates, an email describing how we can improve as leaders and as an organization.

Sincerely,

Rachel Moerschfelder

Saitsa.vpexternal@edu.sait.ca