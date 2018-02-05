Fight the freeze with some frugal fun

February is upon us and with it, there’s only one more month of braving bone-chilling temperatures and needles of snow blowing in the sub-zero wind.

To help pass the time until March brings gradually warmer weather to segue us into spring, here is a list of inexpensive events to take part in th is month.

1. Exposure Photography Festival:

This event runs until Feb. 28 and is a showcase of artistic photographic talent displayed in venues across Alberta, most of them free to enter.

According to the festival’s official website, “the festival’s mission is to generate participation in photographic image making and to engage practitioners, photo professionals, and audiences in dialogue about the medium, its past, present and future.”

Part of the festival will be The FENCE, a large-scale traveling photo exhibit that will be set up on construction fencing that starts at the Peace Bridge and makes its way to Eau Claire Market.

2. Canmore Winter Festival:

Running until Feb. 11, this carnival has fun and entertainment for all ages and celebrates all things winter.

The events scheduled include, an ice carving competition, displays of children’s art and even dog sled racing, all free to watch.

3 YYC Hot Chocolate Festival:

Businesses all over the city have concocted their own personalized take on everyone’s favourite hot winter drink, and they’re duking it out to see whose is the best.

Anyone can participate in the event by buying a hot chocolate, then going online and voting for it as your favourite.

Of course, you’ll have to try a lot of different hot chocolates to pick a favourite right? Purely out of the interest of fairness.

4. Visit the Glenbow Museum:

Did you know that on the first Thursday of every month, admission is free from 5 to 9 p.m.? It’s a great opportunity to check out a beautiful museum.

5. Visit the Military Museum:

This museum is a breathtaking display of military artefacts and stories of Canadian veterans who have served to protect our freedoms. This tribute to our veterans has an admission cost of $5 for students.