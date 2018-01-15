From SAIT broadcasting to Sportsnet 960

To many Sportsnet 960 listeners in Calgary, Pat Steinberg is just a voice on the radio, but, to those who know him, Steinberg is much more.

Steinberg knew he wanted to be on the radio since grade seven, however, he didn’t decide on sport broadcasting until high school.

He said he remembers calling into different radio stations, trying to request songs, in hopes of hearing his voice on the radio. He doesn’t think he ever succeeded.

Steinberg had his own radio show, on FM radio, but he eventually decided he wanted to do a sports radio station.

After spending three years throwing away his afternoons, Steinberg realized how committed he was and he applied to the SAIT Radio, Television and Broadcast News Program.

People who know Steinberg say he has a voice for radio, and no one doubts that radio is where he belongs. Dallas Flexhaug, who attended SAIT with Steinberg, is one of those people.

She said she remembers starting at SAIT with a 17-year-old Steinberg and said he was a “bright-eyed and bushy-tailed” young man. While in school together, Steinberg and Flexhaug would use MSN Messenger to talk to each other during their classes, often making each other laugh and getting in trouble every once and a while for doing so.

Flexhaug said she remembers how Steinberg knew exactly what he wanted to do, which was sports broadcasting. He focused on his goal and worked hard to achieve it.

“He stayed in his own lane,” She said, saying how focused Steinberg was.

For the past two years Steinberg has volunteered at the Distress Centre, volunteering two times a month. After he trained for a month on how to handle high-risk situations and in listening, he sits on the phone and talk to the people who call-in.

Being involved with the Distress Centre and facing situations on the phone that he wouldn’t otherwise see in everyday life has helped Steinberg be more empathetic with situations in what he describes as a very ego-driven business.

“It has made it easier for me to navigate what can be kind of a dog-eat-dog world,” said Steinberg.

Volunteering at the Distress Centre has been a nice escape from his everyday work. Being surrounded by all the volunteers leaves him feeling good.

“You always feel better leaving that place than you did going in, which I really like.”

What Steinberg really likes about volunteering is even though he may only talk to a few people, he leaves knowing he made a difference in somebody’s life.

“You look at the world, there are so many things going on.”

Still, Steinberg loves his job with Sportsnet 960 and the many experiences it has given to him, from watching some of the major moments in hockey to meeting some amazing people. One of his favourite experiences was being able to work with the Special Olympics.

His relationship with the Special Olympics started three years ago when a third party organization called Motion Ball, which plans fundraisers for the Special Olympics, reached out to him after their MC pulled out.

“I really wanted to get involved from a planning standpoint and do more the next year because it was such a cool event.”

From there, the people at the Special Olympics recognized that Steinberg was already involved. They invited him to start doing some of their events, including a breakfast with champions and a golf event.

“Pat has always treated me fairly and respectfully,” said Tim Kalil, who currently works with Steinberg during Flames games.

“He respects me for my experience and talent as I do his.”

Steinberg, who is in his early 30s, is the youngest radio host that Kalil has worked with, however, he carries himself in such a way that a person wouldn’t be able to tell. Kalil describes him as knowledgeable and down-to-earth.

“When he gets excited about something or feels the need to defend his point of view, his enthusiasm is infectious and entertaining.”