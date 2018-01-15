From SAIT IT to custom mini figure press 3D-Printer Grym Forge provides affordable custom goods for tabletop gaming

For tabletop war and role-play gamers alike, quality 3D-printed terrain and custom miniatures are about to get exponentially cheaper and more convenient to get a hold of.

The credit for this goes to Grym Forge, an emerging online retailer run by James Eby, a member of SAIT’s academic IT department and School of Health and Public Safety, Chris Armstrong, the System Centre Admin for SAIT, and Pirce Baker, a safety auditor for gas plants who has an extensive background in machining.

“It’ll most likely never turn into a full-time commitment, but I figured it was about time those printers made me some money back,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong, who has found himself in possession of no fewer than six 3D printers, began Grym Forge alongside Eby and Baker hoping to turn his hobby into something potentially profitable.

Grym Forge is also able to print models created through Hero Forge and other custom miniature design programs. For those who want the premium of having their customized characters on the battlefield, they no longer have to turn out their pockets to do so.

Primarily, Grym Forge retails products from Printable Scenery, a tabletop terrain retailer based in New Zealand, as well as printing client-submitted models through freelance work and advertising. They are currently the only licenced retailers for Printable Scenery in Canada.

Currently, there is only one active tabletop gaming club at SAIT, but that’s something that Grym Forge hopes to help expand in the near future by raising the overall awareness of the hobby on campus.

“If something convenient for gamers is brought in, it might barter some attention,” said Eby.

Both Armstrong and Eby were quick to point out that printing models and terrain themselves, although an investment up front, became exponentially less expensive than purchasing from retailers.

According to Eby, who has 33 years of experience in the hobby, tabletop gaming has not evolved much during his time playing; save for the emergence of 3D printing, which has encouraged more of both youth and veteran players to keep up with the hobby.

“The hobby has gone basically nowhere,” said Eby.

With the technology now available, just about anything can be 3D printed. Grym Forge has even been able to reach out to local cosplayers who may be interested in printing rather than constructing their more complex costume pieces.

“If you don’t mind plastic-welding it together, we can print you an entire set of Stormtrooper armour,” said Armstrong.

Reaching out to the local community, Grym Forge has decided to donate a number of scenery pieces and prints to the twelfth annual Board Game Bash of Blood, which is an all-day board gaming event to raise money for Canadian Blood Services. The bash will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 starting at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 940 Acadia Dr. SE.

Grym Forge is also excited to announce that they will be hosting a booth at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in April, 2018.